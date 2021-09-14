Hot Fashion & Hautedogs! See Every Celeb Who Departed From The Mark On The Way To The Met Gala

Stars, they’re just like us! Case in point, after returning from the Met Gala, the industry’s top VIPs hot footed it back to The Mark to a feast of fries and grass-fed, organic beef Hautedogs by Jean-Georges, before hitting up the various after parties taking place in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Délicieux!

Many A listers also spent the ‘second Monday in September’ getting ready at the Upper East Side hotel, which is where the first glimpses at their red carpet looks were snapped. Guests seen departing from The Mark included Met Gala chairwoman and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, as well as one of this year’s co-hosts, poet Amanda Gorman.

Additional guests included Gigi Hadid, Venus Williams, Rita Ora, Lupita Nyong’o, Lorde, Emily Blunt, Megan Thee Stallion, Claire Danes, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, J Balvin, Taraji P. Henson, Lee Daniels, Diane Kruger, Cynthia Erivo, Dan Levy, Ava DuVernay, Irina Shayk, Natalia Bryant, Troye Sivan, Leon Bridges, Lourdes Leon, Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Hunter Schafer, Jeremy Scott, Evan Mock, Storm Reid, Saweetie, Cara Delevingne, Yara Shahidi, Karlie Kloss, Kid Cudi, Gemma Chan, Margaret Qualley, Karen Elson, Teyana Taylor, Eiza Gonzalez, Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee, Leyna Bloom, Maisie Williams, Taika Waititi, Tom Daley, Whitney Peak, Barbie Ferreira, Jordan Alexander, Symone, Simu Liu, Leslie Grace Martinez, Finneas, Emma Chamberlain, Taylor Hill, Eva Chen, and many more.

Here’s what they wore!

Photography: Getty Images for The Mark.

