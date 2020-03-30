Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Victoria’s Secret angel Alexina Graham was hospitalized late last week, after she began exhibiting severe coronavirus symptoms. “I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day,” Graham wrote today on Instagram. “The fever appeared and then when it broke I got severe chills, I was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences, my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!!

Graham lives in New York, but had been in South Africa with her sister on a modeling job when the pandemic began in earnest, and decided to return to her hometown of Worksop, UK and ride out the situation in her sister’s house. “I didn’t want to be on lockdown alone,” she told The Daily in an interview she did last week over email just before she began exhibiting symptoms. “Also, my sister is prepared and stocked her fridge. I was not prepared at all.”

Five days on, Graham says she is feeling stronger every day and thanked her sister in particular for supporting her and Britain’s National Health Service, which provides free, universal healthcare to all the people in the UK. At the same time, Graham implored her followers and everyone to take all necessary measures to stop the spread of the virus. “Please take this seriously and please stay home,” She wrote. “Some people are still not taking this seriously. I see on the news there are still gatherings going on and even house party’s! Please stay home in isolation alone or with who you live with only!”

