As part of our ongoing series, the Cabin Fever Diaries, today we are checking in with one of our favorite Victoria’s Secret Angels, the red-haired Models 1 beauty, Alexina Graham, to see how she’s coping with the coronavirus crisis.

So, Alexina, where are you isolating?

Right now, I am with my sister in my hometown [Worksop, United Kingdon]. I live in NYC, but I didn’t want to be on lockdown alone there, so I decided to come here and spend this time with my immediate family. Also, my sister is prepared and stocked her fridge. I was not prepared at all.

Are you living in your pajamas these days, like the rest of us?

I am currently sitting in the garden in my pajamas with my dressing gown on and my big Christmas socks. Bahahaha!

How’s your health these days? Any symptoms?

No symptoms.

That’s good, at least!

I was actually on a work trip in Cape Town before this all went down. The client ended up cancelling the job and it was really hard for me to get back. Thankfully, I took my sister with me, so I had company.

We eventually got on a plane and we were about to take off when we were suddenly stopped and all these cars and ambulances came zooming towards us. A woman exhibiting symptoms managed to get on the flight even though the airport staff had been told not to let her board. She was removed from the flight and tested

and thank god it turned out she just had the flu.

But then, our plane engine decide to break, so we were stuck there for another 24 hours.

What is your isolation theme song?

At the moment, I’m obsessed with Leyla Blue and her song “What a Shame.” It’s sooooooo good!

What do you miss most about life before isolation?

I miss seeing people — just human interaction, with friends, strangers. I usually see my best friend, Nika, every day, so that’s strange, but we have been texting every day and we FaceTimed.

What are you doing to decompress?

Working out, making Tik Toks, socializing with friends over IG and the House Party app and spending as much time in the garden as possible.

You mentioned working out. What are you doing to stay active?

I have been using the Nike training app and doing 45 minutes. I always thought I needed to be pushed by a trainer to actually work out, but so far, with the app, I have managed to keep to my usual schedule of four workouts per week.

How have you been sleeping?

Well. What’s strange is that I wake up every morning at 5am to the sound of the birds chirping. In NYC, I have got so use to sleeping through the sound of traffic outside my window, but here in the country the birds have started waking me up. I guess as it’s just because it’s a new noise.

How’s your hygiene?

It hasn’t changed. I always bathe twice a day, although I have been taking longer bubble baths at night.

What song do you sing to make sure you are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds?

It sounds crazy, but I actually became friends with Gloria Gaynor over Instagram about a year and a half ago, so, of course, I’m supporting her by singing “I will Survive.”

Are you doing anything to help others right now?

When my sister and I flew back from Cape Town, I got to talking with a lovely old lady named June who was on our flight. She was around 70 and she was getting the public bus for a 2-hour trip home after we landed. Knowing the virus was around and her age, I booked her a car home and paid for it. I am fortunate enough to be in a position where I can afford to do that.

What do you wish you had an unending supply of in isolation?

Strawberries. I’m obsessed. I eat the in a morning with Greek yogurt and muesli, in smoothies, on desserts.

What did you probably buy too much of?

For some reason, chicken. Our mum stocked the fridge with a whole cooked chicken, chicken breasts, chicken in foil to cook in the oven, and ready-packed chicken slices for sandwiches.

What are the last three things you Googled?

Worksop weather (to see if it’s a outside garden day)

Coronavirus on BBC news

New series on Netflix

So what are you watching on Netflix these days?

I am following 5 series: Homeland, The Good Doctor, Ozark, The Resident, and The Walking Dead

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing/isolating?

Last night, my sister walked in on me talking to the broccoli I was washing for dinner.

How is the food situation in Worksop?

I’ve actually been eating a lot more greens. I’m really bad about that when I’m home in NYC. I always get take out. But here, there isn’t really that option, so you have to cook. I also got my favorite chocolate cake from the supermarket and I am making my way through that.

What are you most anxious about?

Paying my bills. Rent is a worry. I keep wondering when It will be over and work can start again.

Do you think this experience has changed you or your outlook at all?

It’s definitely made me slow down and stop sweating the small things in life, and to stop being on social media so much and actually watch the world. It’s also made me appreciate simple things like going for a walk, or going to the shop, or picking up coffee. Just socializing, in general. It’s also reminded me not to take my heath for granted.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

The community spirit and the ways people support each other from afar. People here have started drawing rainbows on paper and putting them up in their windows to spread happiness. It reminds you what’s important in life and that it’s not material things or anything you can buy.

What song would you like to sing to your neighbors from a balcony Italian style?

It would have to be “Come on Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners. A very British song!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.