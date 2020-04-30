Britney Spears Burns Down Her Home Gym, Gigi and Zayn Expecting a Girl

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Britney Spears Says She Burned Down Her Gym With a Couple of Candles

Yesterday, Britney Spears posted a video on Instagram from inside her home gym, a room she has not been in for about six months, since she burnt it down with a couple of mismanaged candles. Spears made the casual reveal on her IGTV before launching into a workout video, showing her fans what she does to stay in shape during quarantine.

Gigi and Zayn Are Having a Girl (TMZ)

“Family sources tell us that, yes, GH and ZM have been informed that the sex of their forthcoming child together will be female,” writes TMZ. “Expecting mothers can usually find this out at about the 16 to 20-week mark, which is right where Gigi’s at. And, of course, that means there’ll be another beautiful gal in the Hadid family.”

Tapestry Reports $677 Million Loss (Business of Fashion)

“The company reported a net loss of $677.1 million, or $2.45 per share, compared to a profit of $117.4 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier,” writes Business of Fashion. “Tapestry said about 90 percent of its stores were either closed or operating on shortened hours during its third quarters [which ended in March], but it will reopen about 40 stores in North America for contactless curbside pickup services beginning May 1.”

Prada Invests in Tests for Employees as Plants Reopen in Tuscany (WWD)

“The Italian luxury company is the first in the country to introduce a safety protocol that involves the double screening of employees, in a collaboration with Careggi hospital in Florence,” writes WWD. “This procedure will be applied at Prada’s Tuscan sites that are currently operational, and will later be extended to all premises in the other Italian regions.”

Bliss Partners With The Trevor Project

Today, Bliss announced a new partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest LGBTQ suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization , to help in their efforts during the coronavirus crisis. Since the pandemic began, Trevor’s Lifeline has seen its highest call volume in history, with double the number of calls and a 60x increase in mentions of COVID-19. On top of this, Pride events, which non-profits like The Trevor Project rely on to fund their life-saving resources, were just cancelled. So, Bliss is stepping in, offering to double all donations made to The Trevor Project today, up to $50,000. The Trevor Project will also be hosting a telethon on their IG Live on Friday, May 1, hosted by Phillip Picardi with the goal of bringing awareness to the cause and the community, driving donations, and simply sharing some good news and positivity.

MADE and Mastercard Release Their Final Collaboration With Sophia Chang

Designer Sophia Chang created a limited-edition collection exclusively available only at FredSegal.com, titled “I’m not perfect but I’ll keep trying,” which shines a light on and supports frontline healthcare workers in the New York area with 100% of the purchase price benefiting the Frontline Strong Relief Fund. The collection ranges in price from $10 for a keychain to $300 for a flight suit. To build awareness around the collaboration and mission behind the fund, Sophia will host a compelling Instagram Live conversation today t 3:00pm ET with Studio Elsewhere founder Mirelle Phillips.

