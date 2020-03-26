Meet the Remaining Designers of “Making the Cut”

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, one of the things that makes Amazon Prime Video’s new show, Making the Cut, so cool is that nearly all of the designers competing for the million dollar prize already have established fashion brands! That means the show is less about giving newcomers their first big break than it is about giving people who have been working and building their brands for years the resources and exposure to take their businesses to the next level.

Yesterday, we introduced you to six of the show’s 12 extremely talented designers. And today, with less than 24 hours to go until the show’s premiere, we’re excited to introduce you to six more.

1. Sabato Russo

Based in Milan, Italy, Russo began his fashion career as a model before moving into design over 25 years ago. His eponymous clothing brand is made in Italy and features minimalist silhouettes and luxurious fabrics.

2. Sander Bos

The most avant-garde of all the show’s designers, Bos is also Making the Cut‘s youngest contestant. He recently graduated from the prestigious Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and runs his own namesake brand in Belgium.

3. Troy Hul Arnold

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Hul Arnold immigrated to America when he was a child and is now an adjunct professor at Parsons in New York City. He takes an artisanal approach to his work and refers to his clothes as functional sculptures.

4. Will Riddle

Riddle is one of the few designers on the show without his own established brand, but don’t count him out just yet! With a background that includes stints at 3.1 Phillip Lim, Oscar de la Renta (where he was atelier director), and now KITH, where he is the menswear designer, he’s more than ready, willing, and able to launch his own line.

5. Ji Won Choi

Born in Seoul, South Korea and raised in the Oklahoma, Choi was educated at Parsons in New York City and spent time in Paris before launching her own brand. Choi’s designs have won numerous awards, including the Kering Empowering Imagination Award and Yoox’s Yoogygen Award, and often blend elements of traditional Korean dress with classic American sportswear.

6. Jasmine Chong

Raised in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Chong established her namesake brand in New York City in 2016. Inspired by her seamstress grandmother and her fashion designer mother, she seeks to create luxurious clothes that appeal to women of all body types.

Check out the rest of the designers HERE and, of course, don’t miss the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Making the Cut on Friday, March 27.

