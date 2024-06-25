Editors’ Pick: Aerin’s Cedar Violet Eau De Parfum

What: Aerin’s lush, woody Cedar Violet fragrance embraces the freedom of nature. Inspired by the Adirondacks’ forests and mountains, the eau de parfum’s sandalwood and cedarwood base is elevated with garden-worthy notes of violet leaf, golden gardenia, jasmine, and muguet (lily of the valley).

Who: Aerin Lauder, granddaughter of cosmetics icon Estée Lauder, founded her namesake brand spanning beauty, fashion, home decor, interiors, and more in 2012. Today, the label has grown with a chic assortment of partnerships, curated edits, and collaborations—including new co-branded summer capsules with Mark Cross and Gracie. Lauder’s fragrance collection has become one of her hallmarks, thanks to its signature stone-set tops—each color-matched to its respective scent.

Why: Cedar Violet taps the unknown depth of Mother Nature with a sophisticated air, with its woody and floral fragrances creating a scent that’s both neutral and fresh. This allows the rich fragrance to be equally versatile, able to be effortlessly worn from day to night. For added ease, the scent comes in two sizes, as well as a travel-size spray for when you’re on the go.

Where: Aerin.com

How much: $150 (1.7 oz.) to $210 (3.4 oz.).

All images: Courtesy of Aerin

