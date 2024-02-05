The Blue Jacket Fashion Show Featured An All-Star Cast

Billy Porter made a rare runway appearance on Thursday night as he opened the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in Manhattan. The eight annual charitable event was held at Moonlight Studios in aid of ZERO Prostate Cancer, whose goal is to elevate awareness, and alongside Porter, it featured models in the form of Wilson Cruz, Young Paris, Mike Woods, Ty Hunter, Don Hood, Carlos Greer, Don Lemon, Marcus Samuelsson, NYC Council Memeber Erik Bottcher, Omar Hernandez, and more.

The popular and always widely-attended event was founded by designer Frederick Anderson to create a platform to openly discuss men’s health issues with an emphasis on cancer education, early detection, prevention, and treatment options. As an important and highly-anticipated annual outing in the NYC fashion calendar, once again a variety of designers including Tommy Hilfiger, Thom Browne, AKNVAS, Carlos Campos, and Bruno Magli supported by contributing looks for the catwalk.

Front rowers included Holly Robinson Peete, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bevy Smith, Tamron Hall, Fern Mallis, and many more.

The evening began with an alarming rundown on prostate cancer, and the heightened chances that Black and Latino men face when it comes to the disease. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among American men and is the second-leading cause of cancer-related death. Outside the Tribeca studio, there was a testing station that was ready to take guests and had previously tested 100 men that day all around New York.

The event was supported Johnson & Johnson.

Images: Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.