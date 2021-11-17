Daily Events Diary: Out Late At Miu Miu’s Club Nuit, Huma Abedin’s Book Celebration With Friends, Plus! On The Town With Taylor Hill, Billy Porter, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!



Miu Miu Nuit collection launch after dark

To celebrate the worldwide launch of the Miu Miu Nuit collection, the brand brought together a chic crowd for Miu Miu Nuit Club in downtown New York. The bash started with cocktails and a party by Saga Restaurant, after which guests enjoyed DJ sets by Mona Matsuoka, Chloé Caillet, Rainey Qualley, and Odalys. Among those in attendance were AnnaSophia Robb, Camila Coelho, Ciara Bravo, Dove Cameron, Ella Emhoff, Ella Hunt, Emma Corrin, Emma Roberts, Harley Viera Newton, Ilana Glazer, Jenny Walton, Jessica Wang, KiKi Layne, Lindsey Wixson, Lupita Nyong’o, Minha Kim, Natasha Lyonne, Paloma Elsesser, Rebecca Hall, Rowan Blanchard, Tommy Dorfman, and many more.

Tanya Taylor & Samantha Barry toast to friend Huma Abedin’s new book

Industry figures, tastemakers, and thought leaders gathered at the New York City home of designer Tanya Taylor to raise a glass to Huma Abedin and the publication of her book, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds. Joining the designer on co-hosting duty was Glamour editor in chief, Samantha Barry. “What a special night. Celebrating the release of my memoir among family and friends is something I’ll treasure forever. I am so thankful for my friends Tanya and Sam for bringing together such incredible leaders across diverse backgrounds. I feel so loved and cherished,” Abedin (in custom emerald-hued Tanya Taylor) said of the cocktail celebration. Joining the trio were guests including Natalie Massenet, Sarah Hoover, Jill Demling, Pietro Quaglia, Bailey Moon, Elizabeth Kurpis, Lilli Buffet, Isolde Brielmaier, Josh Charles, Renata Zandonadi Quaglia, Will Kopelman, Gabrielle Fialkoff, and More.

Ferrari creative director Rocco Iannone hosts dinner in Beverly Hills

Over on the West Coast, Taylor Hill and Luka Sabbat were among those attending a dinner thrown by Ferrari in honor of both their new LA store opening and the brand’s first fashion collection launch, which had its runway debut in July. Vroom!

Dom Pérignon & Born This Way foundation celebrate World Kindness Day

Guests gathered at The Museum of Modern Art on November 13—World Kindness Day!—to reflect on the meaning of community, freedom, and artistic expression. The intimate dinner was an extension of Dom Pérignon’s artistic collaboration with Lady Gaga, and was hosted by her mom, Cynthia Germanotta. Joining ‘Mama Gaga’ were foundation supporters and LVMH’s Corey Smith, vice president of diversity & inclusion, who announced that through the partnership, Dom Pérignon was donating $570,000 to Born This Way Foundation. Also in attendance were Amanda Seyfried, Billy Porter, Pom Klementieff, Evan Mock, Tommy Dorfman, Indya Moore, Cindy Bruna, Ella Hunt, Antoni Porowski, Helena Christensen, Joshua Jackson, Brandon Blackwood, Sophie Auster, Derek Lam & Jan Schlottman, Jill & Harry Kargman, Char de Francesco, Stella Maxwell, Thomas Hayo, Stephanie Goto, and more, as well as The Misshapes’ Leigh Lezark and Geordan Nicol who DJ’d on the night.

Rebecca Minkoff’s Friendsgiving

Friends of the Rebecca Minkoff brand joined the namesake designer for cocktails and a feast at Da Toscano. Toasting to the arrival of the holiday season were Aya Kanai, Serena Kerrigan, Kit Keenan, and more.

Trinny Woodall hosts the official U.S. launch of Trinny London

Beauty industry leaders were out in force to celebrate the launch of Trinny London with founder Trinny Woodall, who was joined on hosting duty by Jenna Lyons. The event took place in the form of a beauty round-table, at La Mercerie, with guests including Dorinda Medley, celebrity makeup artist Gita Bass, and entrepreneurs Cyndi Ramirez, Francisco Costa, Katie Sturino, Jenna Perry, and sister duo Corinna & Theresa Williams. Trinny London is hosting its first NYC pop-up at Saks Fifth Avenue from November 11 to 23.

Alzheimer’s Association Imagine benefit

At Manhattan’s iconic Jazz at Lincoln Center venue, guests gathered for an evening of song and storytelling, raising more than $600,000 to fund critical Alzheimer’s Association care. The event was hosted by Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, daughter of Rita Hayworth, and the gala’s founder and general chair. Karyn Kornfeld, Steven Kobre, Deanna Rockefeller, and Gregory Smith served as chairs for the event while vice chairs included Joseph Boitano, Brooke and Oliver Kennan, Naeem Khan, David Hyde Pierce and Brian Hargrove, Nicole Sexton, and Martha Webster. Guests in attendance included Emily Gelb, Robin & Roger Meltzer, Peter Thomas Roth, Jennifer & Lonnie Wollin, Alzheimer’s Association CEO Harry Johns, Alzheimer’s Association president Joanne Pike, Jean Shafiroff, Ubah Hassan, Francine LeFrak, Paulina Porizkova, Kara Ross, and Hunt Slonem.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.