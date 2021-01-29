Daily News: Another Vogue Global Issue, New Campaigns, And A Star-studded Online Fashion Show

Been sleeping on your essential updates this Friday? Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Vogue’s announces another international issue

After the success of its hope-themed global issue last September, Vogue will tap into a shared theme once again. The forthcoming March edition, across the magazine’s 27 international editions, will celebrate artistic spirit as the ‘Creativity’ issue. It will highlight young stars across the realms of fashion, art, music, and film (as well as unique local editorials) and will first becoming available on February 5 with British Vogue’s newsstand edition.

Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor in chief and global editorial director said: “With so many reasons to be optimistic about a brighter future, Vogue thought what better way to celebrate than to focus on creatives all across the globe—whose glorious and gorgeous, inclusive and joyful images offer an inspiring look at the world of fashion today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Fifth Anniversary Blue Jacket Fashion Show goes online

Fashion shows have quickly gone digital—and one of the industry’s sharpest charity events is following suit. The Blue Jacket Fashion Show, thrown annually to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation, will now take place online. The star-studded affair features an array of celebrities, tastemakers, and models—and this year’s lineup is already looking major! Andre Leon Talley, Billy Porter, Dr. Oz, and Bill Nye, among others, will don threads by Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Ben Sherman, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Guests can currently give donations and reserve “seats” for the February 4 event on its website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Jacket Fashion Show (@bluejacketfashionshow)

London Fashion Week Fall 2021 shows will go digital—but where’s Burberry?

Across the pond, LFW is also going virtual! London Fashion Week’s Fall 2021 shows will all be presented through it’s website from February 19—23, following lockdown restrictions. The shortened calendar will see new collections from 95 designers, including Richard Quinn, Victoria Beckham, and Emilia Wickstead. One question on everyone’s lips? Why isn’t luxury mainstay Burberry on the agenda, and when will Riccardo Tisci show instead? The event will also see a special partnership with the Tokyo Fashion Award’s 2020 recipients, who will show for the first time on the official schedule, as well as a digital DiscoveryLAB for emerging designers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Fashion Week (@londonfashionweek)

Levi’s launches “Beauty of Becoming” campaign

Levi’s latest spring campaign focuses on the beauty of individual life journeys. Created with artist Oge Egbuonu, the “Beauty of Becoming” film series highlights the importance of authenticity and making the world a better place. An inclusive cast featuring Karla Welch, Willow and Jaden Smith, Naomi Osaka (who’s certainly making waves in both tennis and fashion!), and a range of change-makers also drive this point home. By sharing their personal stories and advice to their 14-year-old selves, the stars and activists remind us that heroes aren’t born into greatness—it’s achieved through discovery and experience. This is only the latest in Levi’s upcoming slate of 2021 projects, which includes a co-designed Target line debuting next month and an upcoming collaboration with Pokemon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi’s (@levis)

Kenzo releases escapist campaign for Spring-Summer 2021

Felipe Oliveira Baptista wants us to enjoy the joys of travel—from home, at least. For his second Kenzo campaign, “Bee A Tiger,” the creative director continued last season’s distance photography with Glen Luchford. Inspired by Luchford’s archives, models recreate his vintage photos clad in the brand’s Spring Summer 2021 collection, walking the streets of Havana, Los Angeles, Marrakesh, and New York City. The results are both nostalgic, youthful, and optimistic—thanks to bold pieces like Kenzo’s beekeeper-esque headdresses and sporty printed jackets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KENZO (@kenzo)

Shanghai Fashion Week delayed until April

One of Asia’s largest fashion weeks has been postponed until April. According to Vogue Business, Shanghai Fashion Week has been pushed back from its original March dates due to new COVID outbreaks. After presenting physical fashion shows and trade fairs last fall, this will be a first for the Chinese city’s largest fashion event. In-person events by brands like Cartier and Canada Goose have also been canceled or moved to online formats within the last week, proving the pandemic is affecting the international fashion industry well into the new year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanghai Fashion Week (@shanghai_fashionweek)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.