Floral Fabulousness Abounded At The Botanical-themed Whitney Art Party 2024

One thing was for certain this week—everybody was ready to shake off the January blues. The Whitney Art Party was back and bigger than ever on Tuesday evening, with a sold-out bash attended by every well-heeled New Yorker who frequents the Meatpacking institution. This year’s installment followed a botanical-inspired theme, with guests nodding to the assignment in floral appliqués, rosettes, corsages, and vivid looks in a color palette that any artist would be proud of. Here’s what went down!

A major draw of the evening was headliners MGMT, who had been enlisted for an upbeat electronic and house music set in the museum’s Kenneth C. Griffin Hall area against the backdrop of the Hudson River. DJ Samantha Urbani certainly warmed the crowd up with her song selections—aided and abetted by an ice sculpture and bar by Casa Dragones in the elevator (!) serving Espresso Martinis and tequila cocktails to patrons while they headed to the various floors. Upstairs, folks enjoyed a special preview of the new exhibit Harold Cohen: AARON; which explores the British artist’s use of the foundational stages of AI (long before you or I ever learned the letters ChatGPT…)

The special celebration was co-chaired this year by Natalie Ball, Edward Barsamian, Steven Beltrani, Micaela Erlanger, and Kambui Olujimi and hosted by the Museum’s Whitney Contemporaries. Proceeds from the popular event were once again directed towards the Whitney’s Independent Study Program (ISP); one of the country’s leading postgraduate programs in studio art, curatorial studies, and critical studies.

As New York designer Cynthia Rowley’s namesake brand was a sponsor of the event, you couldn’t look far around the buzzing room without noticing a bubbly fashion influencer or two from your TikTok feed, all dressed in the latest pieces by the label. Aesop was the other main sponsor of the event, with ambassadors from the brand on hand to greet people as they arrived with fragrant towels, and to see them off into the night with their new favorite scents to-go.

Stylish names spotted on the dance floor and jewel-toned pink carpet snapping pics included Benefit Committee Chair Alexander Hankin, Rowley and her daughter Kit Keenan, Sofia Franklyn, Emily Hampshire, Ashley Longshore, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, Katherine McNamara, Sally Pressman, Yaritza Reyes, Jack James Busa and Daniel Walters of The Muses, Eny Lee Parker, Wes Gordon, Paul Arnhold, New York Nico, Dede Lovelace, Robin Arzón, Ethan James Green, Dara Allen, Kevin McIntosh Jr., Emira D’Spain, Audrey Hilfiger, Natalie Lim Suarez, Pieper James, Serena Kerrigan, Erin Dana Lichy, Grace Atwood, Griffin Maxwell Brooks, Barbie Brigoni, Christina Grasso, and many, many more.

‘Til next year!

Images: BFA

