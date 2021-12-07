The Ultimate Party Dress Edit

Casual? We don’t know her. We’re making up for lost outfit opportunities this holiday season by donning festive finery that’s bound to make a statement when it enters the room. Here’s a roundup of dresses and gowns we’re obsessing over…see you on the dance floor!

Short & Sparkly

Carine beaded dress, $184, KIANNA

Eden sequin one-shoulder dress, Ronny Kobo at Intermix

Naomi long-sleeve mini dress, $699, Rebecca Vallance

x Revolve neon Barbie dress, $750, Bronx & Banco

Embellished mini dress with oversized disc sequins, $140, ASOS

The rainbow sequin puff, $249, Selkie

Crushing on velvet…

One-shoulder velvet mini dress, $348, Nirmooha at Anthropologie

Snake carnation velvet midi dress, $1,200, Roopa Pemmaraju Moyranid floral velvet long dress, $980, Isabel Marant at italist

Velvet pink bow back mini dress, $54, Express

Thigh-scrapers….

Andrea maxi dress, $620, Retrofete

Nevali gown in orange, $450, Alamour

Ombre lurex gown, $895, PatBo

Black tiered ruffle mesh maxi, $179, Kikiriki

Birds of a feather…

Strapless feather-trimmed satin midi, $1,305, 16Arlington at Net-a-Porter

Astrid dress, $525, Cynthia Rowley

Long-sleeve satin feather-trimmed dress, $275, Saylor at Nordstrom

Printed

Nora long dress, $495, Hemant & Nandita

Magnifico Dress in tree of life, $1,170, La DoubleJ

A night in the ’90s cut out dress, $899, Camilla Juliette wrap dress, $995, Figue

Aneesha maxi dress, $795, LoveShackFancy

Star lurex maxi gown, $585, Nicole Miller

