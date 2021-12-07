Chic Report

The Ultimate Party Dress Edit

by Freya Drohan
by Freya Drohan

Casual? We don’t know her. We’re making up for lost outfit opportunities this holiday season by donning festive finery that’s bound to make a statement when it enters the room. Here’s a roundup of dresses and gowns we’re obsessing over…see you on the dance floor! 

Short & Sparkly

Carine beaded dress, $184, KIANNA

Eden sequin one-shoulder dress, Ronny Kobo at Intermix

Naomi long-sleeve mini dress, $699, Rebecca Vallance 

x Revolve neon Barbie dress, $750, Bronx & Banco

Embellished mini dress with oversized disc sequins, $140, ASOS 

The rainbow sequin puff, $249, Selkie

Crushing on velvet…

One-shoulder velvet mini dress, $348, Nirmooha at Anthropologie

Snake carnation velvet midi dress, $1,200, Roopa Pemmaraju  Moyranid floral velvet long dress, $980, Isabel Marant at italist

Velvet pink bow back mini dress, $54, Express

Thigh-scrapers….

Andrea maxi dress, $620, Retrofete

Nevali gown in orange, $450, Alamour 

Ombre lurex gown, $895, PatBo

Black tiered ruffle mesh maxi, $179, Kikiriki

Birds of a feather…

Strapless feather-trimmed satin midi, $1,305, 16Arlington at Net-a-Porter

Astrid dress, $525, Cynthia Rowley 

Long-sleeve satin feather-trimmed dress, $275, Saylor at Nordstrom 

Printed 

Nora long dress, $495, Hemant & Nandita 

Magnifico Dress in tree of life, $1,170, La DoubleJ

A night in the ’90s cut out dress, $899, Camilla  Juliette wrap dress, $995, Figue 

Aneesha maxi dress, $795, LoveShackFancy

Star lurex maxi gown, $585, Nicole Miller 

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

