Daily News: Karl Lagerfeld’s Estate Auction Begins, Nicole Miller Resort, Plus! A Mini Movie Feat. Marc Jacobs

Karl Lagerfeld’s highly-anticipated estate auction begins today

For the first time since his death in 2019, over 1,000 possessions belonging to Kaiser Karl will be up for the taking. Pieces belonging to the iconic designer and arbiter of taste are set to be auctioned in Monaco by Sotheby’s from today through December 5, with subsequent auctions in Paris (December 14-15) and Cologne (March 22, 2022). In anticipation, Lagerfeld’s friend and muse Lady Amanda Harlech gave Vogue a tour of his Parisian abode—one of his five properties—giving a glimpse into the enviable collection of fashion, furniture, art, and photography that he collected during his tenure at Chanel, Fendi, and other major design houses. Prices reportedly start at as little as $11 (for Choupette’s dishes; a fashion fanatic’s dream!) to $445,000 for his Rolls Royce. Grab your paddles!

Nicole Miller Resort ’22 debuts online today

Fancy a spot of Friday shopping? You’re in luck, as Nicole Miller’s ready to wear Resort ’22 offering has just dropped. With the intention to help you channel your inner adventurer and wild child, it’s a fun-filled assortment of ruffle skirts, tiered dresses, knits, and rompers in bold prints and solid colors that are now signature to the namesake designer. Shop it while you can!

Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and more star in Bergdorf Goodman’s whimsical holiday campaign

Get the popcorn and gather around—Bergdorf Goodman’s digital holiday campaign, The Present Moment, is here and it takes the form of an adorable mini fashion flick. Elle Strauss, BG’s VP of creative and brand marketing, sought her inspiration from the acclaimed work of director Wes Anderson; putting a spin on his distinct aesthetic with this fashionable fable. The short shows a ‘mysterious’ BG courier traveling through the iconic retailer in search of the quintessential gift. Narrated by Waris Ahluwalia, viewers catch glimpses of designers such as Christopher John Rogers, Emily Bode, Sergio Hudson, and Michael Kors, along with fashion director Linda Fargo resplendent in gold sequins, as we pace towards the big reveal. The mystery man of the hour? None other than Marc Jacobs—I mean, who else could those platforms belong to! Watch it below: