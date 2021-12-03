Daily Events Diary: PatBo & Chanel Iman Honor Smile Train, Marta Ortega Toasts To Lindbergh’s Legacy, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!



PatBo and Chanel Iman celebrate Giving Tuesday in support of Smile Train

Friends of PatBo gathered at the label’s newly-opened Soho store to raise a toast to Smile Train; an organization that provides cleft care to more than 1.5 million children around the world. Hosted by Chanel Iman, the mom-of-two spoke to the incredible efforts of the charity, with further remarks by Susannah Schaefer, executive vice chair, president, and chief executive officer of Smile Train. Guests, dressed in PatBo Fall and Resort ’21 looks, livened up a rainy Tuesday afternoon over cocktails and tasting glasses of Cincoro tequila while enjoying a three-course meal by chef Salvatore Marcello of nearby eatery Mamo. Among those in attendance were Huma Abdein, Kathy Lee, Elizabeth Lake, Christie Grimm, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Natasja Madsen, Emilia Fazzalari, Lisa Benson, and Laura Patterson. To further their mission, PatBo will donate a portion of November sales to benefit Smile Train.

FLOWERBX heralds the arrival of the holiday season

Guests descended on The Mark Hotel for a festive luncheon in celebration of FLOWERBX’s installation at the famed Upper East Side hotel. The chic event was hosted by FLOWERBX’s co-founder and CEO, Whitney Bromberg Hawkings, together with Sarah Senbahar, wife of The Mark Hotel’s owner Izak Senbaha, and Shirin von Wulffen, CEO of Bastide. Notable guests included Rickie De Sole, Claire Olshan, Indré Rockefeller, Jane Keltner de Valle, Karin Nelson, Meredith Melling, and Rachelle Hruska MacPherson.

Marta Ortega Pérez & Benjamin Lindbergh host special evening to launch Peter Lindbergh exhibit

Celebrating the fact that legendary photographer Peter Lindbergh’s work is on display for the first time in an exhibition format, Chairman of Zara and heir of Inditex, Marta Ortega Pérez, was joined on hosting duty by the late image maker’s son, Benjamin Lindbergh. The event encompassed a private viewing of the Peter Lindbergh: Untold Stories exhibit (open at a gallery space in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain until February 28, 2022) and a celebratory cocktail reception and dinner, as well as a performance by Lianne La Havas. Among the luminaries in attendance were Naomi Campbell, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Luca Guadagnino, Vincent Van Duysen, David Sims, Mikael Jansson, Diana Picasso, Emmanuelle Alt, David Chipperfield, Axel Vervoordt, Clare Waight Keller, and Aurélie Bidermann.

Coach x Rockefeller Center holiday party

Kicking off the festive season in style, Coach and Rockefeller Center announced a three-year winter activation partnership with the unveiling of Après Skate at Rockefeller Center and the Coach Holiday Truck. The former will include a cozy dining experience with hot drinks and sweet treats served from eight charming custom-built chalets. To ensure opening night was as memorable as can be, Coach hosted a cocktail party at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, featuring a special holiday presentation of Coach TV followed by a private ice-skating session. VIPs in attendance included Anna Collins, Beaujangless, Ben Dhragi, Fiffany Luu, Kyle Luu, Linux, Matthew Mazur, Miles Thresher, Parker Kit Hill, Rowan Blachard, Wisdom Kaye, Zoe Levin, Aquaria, Karrueche Tran, Justine Mae Biticon, Taylor Lashae, and many more.

Fern Mallis’ Fashion Icons series with Prabal Gurung at 92nd Street Y

Fern Mallis most recent guest for her popular interview series, Fashion Icons, was designer Prabal Gurung. In the tell-all interview with ‘fashion’s fairy godmother,’ the Nepal-born designer opened up about everything from advocacy and inclusivity to formative industry internships and the women who have guided his career (including a special shout out to Sarah Jessica Parker). Speaking about the pivotal moment he decided to go out on his own after the design team at Bill Blass, where he worked, were laid off in 2009, he said: “I interviewed with a few brands, and the head hunters came back to me and said, ‘They don’t think you are talented.'” Gurung reveals he went on unemployment and put his life savings into beginning his eponymous brand, starting his showroom out of his friend’s apartment. Missed it? Fear not, you can watch it right here.

