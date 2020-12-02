The Daily Front Row’s Holiday Issue Is Here!

It might be a different kind of a holiday season this year, but we’re still determined to spread some joy. Our latest issue of The Daily features IMG model Emily DiDonato on the cover in a shot by Cuneyt Akeroglu. Inside Emily tells us how she’s been surviving the year, mastering new digital skills, and what she’d still like to accomplish.

We also turn to models Lindsay Ellingson, Kate Bock, Nina Agdal, Larsen Thompson, Maye Musk, Charlotte McKinney, Nadine Leopold, and more to get their suggestions for holiday gifts to give this year. There’s also plenty of fashion with pages and pages of designers you need to know right now. Plus! The Hamptons versus Palm Beach! We take a look at the differences between two of the world’s most coveted zip codes.

The latest issue of The Daily in print will be available in Palm Beach, the Hamptons, and Miami starting today or you can peruse right here!