Everything You Need To Know About Miami Swim Week

Miami Swim Week is here! The annual event in Miami kicked off this week with an incredible roster of swim designers from around the world showing their latest looks. The Daily checked in with Moh Ducis, founder & CEO of Miami Swim Week to get the scoop on what’s in store!

What are you most excited about this year?

We have a diverse group of designers from over 18 countries, representing both established and emerging brands, all promoting sustainability.

Who are some of the veteran brands returning?

Ema Savahl Couture, Liberty & Justice, Mars the Label, Banana Moon, Lascana, and Honey Birdette.

Why was it important to redirect your focus to emerging designers from around the world?

Supporting emerging designers who are making an impact in the sustainable space is crucial, and Miami Swim Week provides the ideal launch pad with a go-to-market strategy for these innovative talents.

Who are some of the emerging brands we should look out for?

Amarotto Swimwear, Lili Creation, Carukia Swim,11 Threads Roma, Hermine Swim, CYAR Swim, Kita May Designs, SALPICA, Andrea Venturoli, Tempt Me, Omray Swimwear, Beach Club, Haitian Doll by Jo Bella, SAINT CLAIR, Flavia Palmiero, Gringa Swimwear, Yonique, Kadan Swimwear & GlueGlue, Hera Sea,DOB, Omni Beach Life, HeartGlass, Vanity Couture, Normal Culture, Salty Mermaid, Megan Mae Miami, Bonlete, Liech Antel Swimwear, Tracy Marcus, Narc Swimwear, Humans, Relleciga,Vaida, Smart SwimSuits, Cioccolato Couture, Olivia London Swimwear, Barquita, Blue Topaz Swimwear,Khonsu Swim, Bikinis by Bridget, Ashi B Fashions, Bádi Swimwear, Slay Swimwear, Luxe Living Fashions, JE TE VEUX, GSaints Mahogany Coast, Milus, Dragana Rose, Avisa Swimwear, and Elle Resortwear Collection.

How will the shows be working with technology to evolve?

We are working on See- now buy no technology as well as VR shopping technology.

What are some of the panels this year?

We are hosting the following two panels this year.Sustainability and Transforming Your Brand by Creating a Culture Around Wellness and Values.

What are the biggest changes you’ve seen since you started?

We are witnessing a growing number of designers embracing sustainable practices and being more open to inclusivity and diversity in their runway setups.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Mine is getting through 70 runway shows in 5 days and meeting designers from all over the world.

If we were to sneak away to a dinner or club in Miami, what would you personally recommend?

Seaspice on the Miami River is one of my favorite lunch spots, and Queen Miami Beach is by far my go-to for a nightcap.

