Zac Posen Doubles Down on the Gardening During Self-Isolation

In today’s “Cabin Fever Diaries,” The Daily catches up with Brooks Brothers womenswear creative director, Zac Posen, to find out how he’s riding out the world’s current circumstances in quarantine.

Where are you right now and who are you with?

I am grateful to be sheltering in a calm, beautiful setting where I can walk to the ocean with people I truly adore and love — my partner and our four dogs.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

I am cooking and gardening, both things that I have always done and enjoyed, but which have now taken on added significance. Preparing a new plot of land for a new herb garden is another positive, forward-looking act.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

I must say that I deeply miss working in my atelier and collaborating with such amazingly talented people. To ease that loss, I spend time finding images that I posted on Instagram that look back to great moments and experiences for which I am grateful.

What are you doing to decompress?

I started “Cooking with Zac” videos where I share how I make a recipe with a view to people cooking along. Trying to think of things that have a multi-day purpose, like herb-roasted chicken.

How are you staying active?

Daily FaceTime workouts with my personal trainer; as well as taking supplements to help me stay as strong as possible. I also make a large pot of broth which I drink throughout the day, so I’m not surviving on tea and coffee.

What are you doing to help others?

I am currently supporting A Common Thread, which is a storytelling initiative spearheaded by Vogue and in collaboration with the CFDA, to raise both awareness and needed funds for those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have you accomplished anything since self-isolating?

Yes! I have never been able to successfully grow a convolvulus plant, which is related to a morning glory. It’s a climbing vine plant climbing vine that after the leaves appear will bloom flowers. I started them from seed in starter pods and “socially distanced” the seedlings to ensure that they don’t mix with each other as they grow. They were the first seeds to come up and I transplanted them to a potted trellis made out of sticks from the yard. I’m optimistic.

What are you most anxious about?

Funny enough, the theme music on news shows makes me nervous, so working my way through an online story at my own pace feels like a better option. I’m trying to limit my news intake to three times a day. It’s been a big change to get into this new rhythm, but it’s really helping me get through the day with less anxiety.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

Like everyone else, I am thinking about what the future will look like. Witnessing people in the communities come together to help others is one of the things that bring me hope and joy during this time and that we all will overcome this and be great going forward! I am putting the best face on this, but I am devastated by how many people are suffering. New Yorkers are tough, but New Yorkers have heart and mine is broken.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.