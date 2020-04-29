9 Healthy Smoothie Recipes That Will Make You Go Mmmmm!

Smoothie lover? We got you covered with some power-packed recipes, which are quick, easy to make, and oh so satisfying. Smoothies are a great way to include nutritious elements into your diet, so whether your goal is to detox, eat more greens, or build muscle, we’ve got some yummy options for you!
1. Snickers Smoothie
Give in to your sweet tooth and get away guilt free with this delicious, creamy vegan smoothie by @plantyou, a great option for breakfast or dessert.
🎉Tag a friend who should make this Vegan Snickers Smoothie for you ASAP!🎉 . 💕Creamy, dreamy and delicious this Snickers Smoothie is the perfect breakfast or dessert shake that you can feel good about. . 😉Top it off with some coconut whip or add in vanilla protein powder for a little boost. The possibilities are endless! . 😎Like simple, plant-based recipes like this that are both yummy and healthy? Join Plant Ahead at the link in my bio for weekly whole-foods, plant-based meal plans with the macros. . #smoothie #smoothierecipe #vegansmoothie #snickerssmoothie #vegansmoothiebowl #smoothiebowl #buddhabowl #healthysmoothies #smoothielover #veganbreakfast #dairyfree #plantbased #wholefoodsplantbased
2. Matcha Tea Smoothie
Super healthy smoothie, flavored with a scoop of matcha goodness, this recipe found on @smoothieguy’s page, is under 300 calories.
Following up yesterday's post, here's a quick and delicious #greensmoothie recipe that includes #matcha. 🍵 Blend and enjoy! – @thesmoothieguy 😍 #matcharecipes #detox #healthyrecipe #smoothielovers #proteinshake #matchaholic #breakfastinspo #healthybreakfastideas #smoothierecipes #smoothieoftheday #proteinsmoothie #veganprotein #healthyfoodideas #plantbased #myweightlossjourney #plantbaseddiet #mealpreplife #fatlossmeals #thesmoothieguy
3. Passion Fruit Mango Smoothie
A little bowl of sunshine, this yummy mango and passion fruit smoothie bowl by @purelykaylie is a perfect treat to brighten your day.
passionfruit mango smoothie 💛✨ Brightening this Monday afternoon with a sweet yellow smoothie bowl! Yay or nay? ☀️ It’s a blend of banana, mango, peach, passionfruit, lemon, hemp seeds, and coconut milk. Get the full recipe below 👇🏼 – Ingredients • 1.5 frozen banana • 1/2 cup frozen mango • 1/2 cup frozen peaches • 1/2 passionfruit • 1/2 tbsp lemon juice • 1 tbsp hemp seeds • 1/2 cup coconut milk Instructions • Add ingredients to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and add toppings. – #smoothiebowl #smoothie #mangosmoothie #passionfruit #mango #bananas #nicecream #dragonfruit #pitaya #peaches #healthyeating #veganbreakfast #healthybreakfast #fruitbowl #rawfood #rawdiet #rawvegan #veganmeals #breakfastrecipe #mangoes #detoxsmoothie
4. Avocado Mango & Strawberry Tomato
Take your pick from the these two options, recipe courtesy @smoothie_world.
Which flavor combo would you try?? Strawberry tomato or avocado mango?? 🍓🍅 or 🥑💛 . Recipe 📸 @almondmelk AVOCADO MANGO 1/2 avocado 1 cup frozen mango 1/2 cup almond milk STRAWBERRY TOMATO 1/2 cup tomato 1 cup frozen strawberries 1/2 cup almond milk . #smoothie #smoothies #icecream #nicecream #avocado #delicious #blackberry #refreshing #healthy #yummy #dank #fig #figs #fruit #fruits #vitamins #purple #purplesmoothie #cherry #cherries #strawberry #strawberries
5. Peach Pie Smoothie
Just the kind of slice of pie we need right now, thanks @smoothie_world
6. Coffee Banana Smoothie
Great for a pre work-out drink or an afternoon pick up, this one is for the coffee lovers by @smoothiediettoday.
☕️Rich, chocolate and frothy, this Coffee Banana Smoothie makes a perfect breakfast or afternoon treat. ⠀ ⠀ Use almond butter and almond milk to prepare this smoothie, but you may choose to try it with peanut butter or use regular milk instead. If you like things on a sweeter side, you may add a tablespoon of honey or agave nectar. As you can see, it is a very simple and versatile recipe, so let’s start making it!🙌⠀ ⠀ 1. Pour the coffee into ice cube tray.⠀ 2. Freeze for 2 hours or overnight.⠀ 3. Place the frozen coffee ice cubes and the rest of the ingredients into the blender.⠀ 4. Pulse until smooth and frothy.⠀ 5. Pour into the cup and ENJOY!⠀ ⠀ 👉Follow us @smoothiedietoday for more smoothie diet tips and recipes👍⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #smoothie #programdiet #weightlossdiet #weightlosshelp #weightlosstea #healthysmoothies #proteinsmoothie #vegansmoothie #smoothielife #smoothierecipe #healthydrink #weightlossproblems #weightlossprogram #vegandiet #dietcoach #detoxdiet #energydrink #healthjourney #transformationchallenge #healthyweightloss
7. Chocolate Smoothie
A very nutritious blend of greens and chocolate by @smoothiediet365, this smoothie is great inclusion into your meal plan.
Green Chocolate Smoothie . Ingredients: ½ cup chopped kale leaves 1 cup chopped romaine lettuce leaves ½ cup Swiss chard 1 cup sliced ripe bananas 1 teaspoon unsweetened cacao powder 1 tablespoon natural honey 1 cup unsweetened coconut water . Preparation: 1. Rinse and prepare greens and fruits. 2. Peel bananas and cut into 1-inch slices. 3. Put all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. 4. Pour into a glass and serve immediately. . Variation: Add juice of ½ lemon for extra kick. . Smoothie fact: You can add unsweetened cacao into your smoothie. It will not only make your drink taste good but you will also benefit from the appetite suppression properties of cacao. Cacao has chemicals that increase the levels of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain, which creates a feeling of fullness for a longer period of time. . ✔️ Follow @smoothiediet365 ✔️ Follow Us for update new recipes -⠀ ✔️Tag a friend that needs to see this! 🔥🔥 🌿👉Please let me know your thoughts in the comment section. . . . . #801010 #vegansofig #veganfoodshare #fitnessgoals #healthybreakfast #weightlossmotivation #smoothiebowl #greensmoothie #healthjourney #mealplanning #mealprepsunday #mealpreppin #weightlossbeforeandafter #healthyfoodideas #smoothielove #smoothiedetox #smoothiedetox #smoothiefruit #homemadesmoothie #vegansmoothies
8. Quarantine Smoothie
Boost that immunity with a dose of deliciousness, @thesmoothieguy has the perfect combination for us to try!
Delicious and healthy snack idea 😋 Give your immune system a boost with this #quarantine smoothie. Made with long-lasting ingredients that are rich in vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants. Give it a try! Need a detox? ✨ Take the 21-Day Smoothie Diet challenge. People who complete the challenge lose up to 20 lbs and form long-term #healthyeating habits that help them to keep the weight off for good. And… it only takes a few minutes to download and get started! 🤩 Check the LINK IN MY BIO to learn more: 👉 @thesmoothieguy 👉 @thesmoothieguy #smoothie #healthyeating #cleaneating #mealprepping #fruit #holistichealth #apples #fitfood #plantbased #healthyfood #paleo #eattherainbow #lockdown #healthychoices #mealprepsunday #weightloss #nutrition #mealprep #foodprep #macros #mealplan #greensmoothie #mealprepmonday
9. Berry Blast, Fall Smoothie, and Antioxidant Smoothie
So many options courtesy @meowmeix , three different ways to power pack your meals with some tasty nutritious smoothies.
Looking for a nutritious smoothie recipe? I got you covered 😉 (Swipe to see 3 more options)⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ Smoothies are a great way to sneak in more veggies and have a tasty, satisfying snack. I usually like to add some protein to my smoothies, either with a protein powder or in the form of Greek yogurt. I also like to have a balance of vegetables and fruit in my shakes. ⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ Here’s what you’ll need for each shake: ⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ Berry Blast:⠀⠀ ½ C kale⠀⠀ ¼ C strawberries⠀⠀ ¼ C blueberries ⠀⠀ ¼ C raspberries ⠀⠀ ¼ C blackberries ⠀⠀ 1 scoop vanilla protein powder⠀⠀ 4-8oz water⠀⠀ Handful of ice⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ Fall smoothie:⠀⠀ ½ C greek yogurt⠀⠀ 1 persimmon, peeled⠀⠀ ½ medium size banana ⠀⠀ ½ C spinach⠀⠀ 4-8oz water⠀⠀ Handful of ice⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ Antioxidant smoothie:⠀⠀ ½ C cauliflower ⠀⠀ ½ C strawberry ⠀⠀ ½ medium size banana ⠀⠀ 1 tsp chia seeds⠀⠀ ½ C spinach⠀⠀ 4-8oz unsweetened almond milk⠀⠀ Handful of ice ⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ Tropical smoothie: ⠀⠀ ½ C spinach ⠀⠀ ½ C frozen mango ⠀⠀ ½ medium size banana ⠀⠀ 2 orange slices⠀⠀ 1 scoop vanilla protein powder⠀⠀ 4-8oz water⠀⠀ Handful of ice ⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ What to do: ⠀⠀ Add all the ingredients into a high speed blender or food processor⠀⠀ Blend until it’s all combined ⠀⠀ Drink up!! ⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ Hope you love these!⠀⠀ Xoxo,⠀⠀ Amanda⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀ #healthyeating #nutrition #smoothie #mealprep #smoothiebowl #foodprep #fitfood #protein #weightloss #mealplan #paleo #plantbased #healthychoices #mealprepsunday #healthyfood #smoothies #mealprepping #macros #mealprepmonday #greensmoothie #flexibledieting #iifym #instahealth #banana #glutenfree #cleaneating #cleaneats
