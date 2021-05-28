Your Chic Sheet To What’s Happening In The Hamptons This Weekend (And Beyond)!

Summer is finally here, after what feels like the longest winter EVER. The Daily Summer Memorial Day Issue has landed, right in time for the kickoff weekend of the season. While you pack your bags and rush to catch the LIRR, here’s e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g you need to know about what’s hot and happening Out East. See you there!

Eat, Drink + Lounge

Who: Bounce Beach Montauk

What: To open May 29, followed by a weekend involving an opening party hosted by Tyler Cameron and Matt James of The Bachelor fame, celebrity guest bartenders, a mezcal brunch, and more

Where: Formerly The Sloppy Tuna: 148 S Emerson Avenue, Montauk

Who: La Fin Kitchen

What: French-inspired seaside dining destination with oceanfront views

Where: 474 W Lake Drive, Montauk

Who: Manna at The Lobster Inn

What: Newly-debuted sustainable seafood concept with executive chef Thomas Bogia at the helm

Where: 5 Inlet Road West, Southampton

Who: Kissaki x Fish Cheeks

What: Quick-service pop-up at Montauk Angler’s Club, lasting this summer through the fall

Where: 467 E Lake Drive, Montauk

Shop + Style

Who: Gucci

What: Opens Friday, permanently

Where: 17 Newton Lane, East Hampton

Who: Jade Trau

What: Opening weekend piercing party, May 28 + 29 from 10AM-6PM

Where: 46 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Who: Manolo Blahnik

What: Now open for the season

Where: 52 Main Street, East Hampton

Who: Christian Louboutin

What: Now open for the season

Where: 53 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Who: Ramy Brook

What: Now open for the season

Where: 28 Jobs Lane Southampton

Who: Todd Snyder

What: Now open, permanently

Where: 75 Main Street, East Hampton

Who: LoveShackFancy

What: Now open, permanently

Where: 11 Main Street, Southampton

Who: Veronica Beard

What: Now open, permanently

Where: 84B Main Street, Southampton

Who: goop

What: Now open for the season

Where: 4 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

Who: Tod’s

What: Now open for the season

Where: 47 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

Who: Frances Valentine

What: Sidewalk shopping event in partnership with Sagtown Coffee, May 29 from 4-8PM

Where: 78 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Who: AYR

What: Store opening, May 27 10AM-6PM

Where: 32 Park Place, East Hampton

Who: Monsterrat, Jaline, and more at The Garden Shops

What: Cocktail hour, Saturday 4:30-7PM; Caffe Panna Ice Cream, Sunday 1-7PM

Where: Topping Rose House, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Who: FIVESTORY

What: The brand’s first step toward expansion, the Southampton location will offer brands like Cara Cara, Muse x Muse, Le Sirenuse, Lug Von Siga, and Bathseva—along with many others

Where: 38 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Who: Lingua Franca

What: Now showing at the shopping space at The Crow’s Nest, the brand will offer its own pieces and an array of other labels

Where: 4 Old West Lake Drive, Montauk

Who: Unsubscribed

What: After its Hamptons pop-up last summer, the sustainable fashion collective is back for yet another season

Where: 73 Main Street, East Hampton

Who: Solid & Striped

What: Garden pop-up at The Reform Club, May 28-May 30

Where: 23 Windmill Lane, Amagansett

Wellness

Who: Equinox

What: Popping up in the Hamptons for the season, with classes including MetCon3, Stacked, Pilates, Barre, Tabata, and more—opening May 28

Where: 264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton

Who: Talent Hack

What: Talent Hack is the official fitness partner of Gurney’s Montauk, with classes starting May 29

Where: 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk

Who: Sollis Health

What: Private members ER

Where: 760 Montauk Highway, Montauk

Who: HERO Beach Club

What: Sky Ting every Sunday at 10AM, DanceBody every Saturday in July, Forward_Space every Saturday in August, and CosmicRx meditation every Monday at 6PM. (And wellness brands pop-ups including Well Told Health, NEOM organics, Athletic Greens, and Symbiome with hydration by JUST water.)

Where: 626 Montauk Highway, Montauk

Who: SoulCycle Collective at The Barn

What: Summer programming with mini retail pop-ups from brands like Face Gym, Solid & Striped, LoveShackFancy, LAPP, Freedom Moses, Hilma, and more

Where: 264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton

Beauty

Who: Naomi Watts’ and Larissa Thompson’s clean beauty concept ONDA Beauty

What: Popping up at The Shops @ Montauk Beach House

Where: 55 S Elmwood Avenue, Montauk

Who: Paul Labrecque

What: Pop-up salon, offering hair services from the celebrity-adored guru, as well as facials, nails, body treatments, and more

Where: East Hampton

Who: ORA

What: Acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, and E-Stim

Where: SoulCycle, or conveniently chez vous thank to a house call option

Who: Naturopathica

What: The holistic wellness brand has relaunched and opened its Spa & Healing Center

Where: 74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

Who: Aidan Keogh

What: The go-to makeup maestro of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Laura Harrier, and more—DM for private bookings as he’s Out East all summer!

Where: @AidanKeogh1