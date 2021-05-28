Your Chic Sheet To What’s Happening In The Hamptons This Weekend (And Beyond)!

Summer is finally here, after what feels like the longest winter EVER. The Daily Summer Memorial Day Issue has landed, right in time for the kickoff weekend of the season. While you pack your bags and rush to catch the LIRR, here’s e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g you need to know about what’s hot and happening Out East. See you there!
Eat, Drink + Lounge
Who: Bounce Beach Montauk
What: To open May 29, followed by a weekend involving an opening party hosted by Tyler Cameron and Matt James of The Bachelor fame, celebrity guest bartenders, a mezcal brunch, and more
Where: Formerly The Sloppy Tuna: 148 S Emerson Avenue, Montauk
Who: La Fin Kitchen
What: French-inspired seaside dining destination with oceanfront views
Where: 474 W Lake Drive, Montauk
Who: Manna at The Lobster Inn
What: Newly-debuted sustainable seafood concept with executive chef Thomas Bogia at the helm
Where: 5 Inlet Road West, Southampton
Who: Kissaki x Fish Cheeks
What: Quick-service pop-up at Montauk Angler’s Club, lasting this summer through the fall
Where: 467 E Lake Drive, Montauk
Shop + Style
Who: Gucci
What: Opens Friday, permanently
Where: 17 Newton Lane, East Hampton
Who: Jade Trau
What: Opening weekend piercing party, May 28 + 29 from 10AM-6PM
Where: 46 Jobs Lane, Southampton
Who: Manolo Blahnik
What: Now open for the season
Where: 52 Main Street, East Hampton
Who: Christian Louboutin
What: Now open for the season
Where: 53 Jobs Lane, Southampton
Who: Ramy Brook
What: Now open for the season
Where: 28 Jobs Lane Southampton
Who: Todd Snyder
What: Now open, permanently
Where: 75 Main Street, East Hampton
Who: LoveShackFancy
What: Now open, permanently
Where: 11 Main Street, Southampton
Who: Veronica Beard
What: Now open, permanently
Where: 84B Main Street, Southampton
Who: goop
What: Now open for the season
Where: 4 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
Who: Tod’s
What: Now open for the season
Where: 47 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
Who: Frances Valentine
What: Sidewalk shopping event in partnership with Sagtown Coffee, May 29 from 4-8PM
Where: 78 Main Street, Sag Harbor
Who: AYR
What: Store opening, May 27 10AM-6PM
Where: 32 Park Place, East Hampton
Who: Monsterrat, Jaline, and more at The Garden Shops
What: Cocktail hour, Saturday 4:30-7PM; Caffe Panna Ice Cream, Sunday 1-7PM
Where: Topping Rose House, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
Who: FIVESTORY
What: The brand’s first step toward expansion, the Southampton location will offer brands like Cara Cara, Muse x Muse, Le Sirenuse, Lug Von Siga, and Bathseva—along with many others
Where: 38 Jobs Lane, Southampton
Who: Lingua Franca
What: Now showing at the shopping space at The Crow’s Nest, the brand will offer its own pieces and an array of other labels
Where: 4 Old West Lake Drive, Montauk
Who: Unsubscribed
What: After its Hamptons pop-up last summer, the sustainable fashion collective is back for yet another season
Where: 73 Main Street, East Hampton
Who: Solid & Striped
What: Garden pop-up at The Reform Club, May 28-May 30
Where: 23 Windmill Lane, Amagansett
Wellness
Who: Equinox
What: Popping up in the Hamptons for the season, with classes including MetCon3, Stacked, Pilates, Barre, Tabata, and more—opening May 28
Where: 264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton
Who: Talent Hack
What: Talent Hack is the official fitness partner of Gurney’s Montauk, with classes starting May 29
Where: 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk
Who: Sollis Health
What: Private members ER
Where: 760 Montauk Highway, Montauk
Who: HERO Beach Club
What: Sky Ting every Sunday at 10AM, DanceBody every Saturday in July, Forward_Space every Saturday in August, and CosmicRx meditation every Monday at 6PM. (And wellness brands pop-ups including Well Told Health, NEOM organics, Athletic Greens, and Symbiome with hydration by JUST water.)
Where: 626 Montauk Highway, Montauk
Who: SoulCycle Collective at The Barn
What: Summer programming with mini retail pop-ups from brands like Face Gym, Solid & Striped, LoveShackFancy, LAPP, Freedom Moses, Hilma, and more
Where: 264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton
Beauty
Who: Naomi Watts’ and Larissa Thompson’s clean beauty concept ONDA Beauty
What: Popping up at The Shops @ Montauk Beach House
Where: 55 S Elmwood Avenue, Montauk
Who: Paul Labrecque
What: Pop-up salon, offering hair services from the celebrity-adored guru, as well as facials, nails, body treatments, and more
Where: East Hampton
Who: ORA
What: Acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, and E-Stim
Where: SoulCycle, or conveniently chez vous thank to a house call option
Who: Naturopathica
What: The holistic wellness brand has relaunched and opened its Spa & Healing Center
Where: 74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton
Who: Aidan Keogh
What: The go-to makeup maestro of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Laura Harrier, and more—DM for private bookings as he’s Out East all summer!
Where: @AidanKeogh1
