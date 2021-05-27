It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Now celebrating 10 years in the Hamptons, The Daily Summer’s Memorial Day issue has arrived. Our season premiere celebrates the most eagerly anticipated summer ever with pages and pages of fashion, fashion, fashion. We look at the latest from Louis Vuitton, Etro, and every product you need to be beach ready.

Inside we meet the mastermind behind Sag Harbor’s Sage & Madison, catch up with Ramy Brook to get the scoop on her Southampton pop-up, and meet Natalie Betteridge from the world-renowned jewelry authority Betteridge. Our exclusive chat with Manolo Blahnik dishes on his love of New York, his new stores in East Hampton and Madison Avenue, and why he’s no fan of Zoom. Plus! Babies, babies, babies! I mean, have you noticed the influx of model babies born in the past year? We sure did! So we’ve prepared the ultimate crib sheet to introduce you to the next generation of lovelies courtesy of Gigi, Hilary, and EmRata. Pure joie!

Check out the new issue available in the Hamptons and Greenwich, CT or read here: