Over the weekend, YOOX NET-A-PORTER extended its volunteer vehicles initiative by donating its New York region delivery fleet to non-profit God’s Love We Deliver for their Emergency Shelf-Stable Meal Drive.

During the food drive, God’s Love We Deliver successfully delivered 140,000 meals, containing 14 days worth of non-perishable food, to vulnerable people living with severe illnesses across all five boroughs of New York, in Hudson County, and Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties.

Each year, God’s Love We Deliver cooks and delivers medically tailored meals across the New York City metropolitan area to nearly 9,000 clients who are too sick to cook or shop for themselves. During the COVID-19 crisis, God’s Love We Deliver is committed to its evergreen mission of improving the health and wellbeing of people living with serious illnesses by ensuring its client-base still has access to the food and nutrition they need. Initiatives such as the Emergency Shelf-Stable Meal Drive are crucial to the success of this mission.

The donation marks the third phase of YOOX-NET-A-PORTER GROUP’s Volunteered Vehicles initiative, which supports charities local to the GROUP’s Premier Delivery markets in their aim to deliver essential supplies to socially isolated communities. The activation in New York follows efforts already established in London, Milan and Hong Kong.

If you would like to help out as well, click here to make a donation to God’s Love We Deliver.

