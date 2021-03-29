Chic Report

Workout Wardrobe Must-haves To Motivate You Back To Studio Classes

by Freya Drohan
(Courtesy of Reformation)

Spring is finally here in NYC, and with the rising temperatures comes the long-awaited return of indoor boutique fitness classes. Who knew we would experience January levels of motivation at this time of the year! As you eagerly open up your ClassPass app to book a spin, Pilates, or boxing workout near you, here are some new and established activewear brands to have on your radar. See you front row at Soul!

Nylora, Kori leggings, $135

(Courtesy of Nylora)

Devon Windsor Sport, Aria jacket, $170

(Courtesy of Devon Windsor Sport)

Solid & Striped Sport, Trek Soleil Kit, $185

(Courtesy of Bandier)

COS, Seamless Performance Shorts, $59

(Courtesy of COS)

Port De Bras, Ruffle Crop Plié, $195

(Courtesy of Port De Bras)

Alo Yoga, Airlift High-Waist Suit Up Legging, $118

 

 

(Courtesy of Alo Yoga)

Ref Active, Ivy Ecostretch Cropped Tank, $48

(Courtesy of Reformation)

Koral, Luca Blackout Crop Top, $96

(Courtesy of Koral)

Beach Riot, Maryanna Top Primary Colorblock, $84

(Courtesy of Beach Riot)

Thinx, Super Absorbency Training Shorts, $65

(Courtesy of Thinx)

Gymshark, Pippa Training Pullover, $30

(Courtesy of Gymshark)

Guess, Lace-Up Leggings, $49

(Courtesy of Guess)

Nicole Miller, Evil Eye Crop Top, $75

 

 

(Courtesy of Nicole Miller)

Billabong, Night Sesh Crop Top, $69.95

(Courtesy of Billabong)

Viva LA, HeartWings Pattern Leggings, $64

(Courtesy of Viva LA)

Eddie Bauer, Motion Cozy Camp Full-Zip Sweatshirt, $85

(Courtesy of Eddie Bauer)

KAPPA, Authentic Football Eve Bike Shorts, $70

(Courtesy of KAPPA)

K-Way, Women’s Le Vrai 3.0 Leon Half-Zip Jacket, $100

(Courtesy of K-Way)

Superga, Dusty Pink Canvas Sneaker, $75

(Courtesy of Superga)

 

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

