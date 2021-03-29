Spring is finally here in NYC, and with the rising temperatures comes the long-awaited return of indoor boutique fitness classes. Who knew we would experience January levels of motivation at this time of the year! As you eagerly open up your ClassPass app to book a spin, Pilates, or boxing workout near you, here are some new and established activewear brands to have on your radar. See you front row at Soul!

Nylora, Kori leggings, $135

Devon Windsor Sport, Aria jacket, $170

Solid & Striped Sport, Trek Soleil Kit, $185

COS, Seamless Performance Shorts, $59

Port De Bras, Ruffle Crop Plié, $195

Alo Yoga, Airlift High-Waist Suit Up Legging, $118

Ref Active, Ivy Ecostretch Cropped Tank, $48

Koral, Luca Blackout Crop Top, $96

Beach Riot, Maryanna Top Primary Colorblock, $84

Thinx, Super Absorbency Training Shorts, $65

Gymshark, Pippa Training Pullover, $30

Nicole Miller, Evil Eye Crop Top, $75

Billabong, Night Sesh Crop Top, $69.95

Viva LA, HeartWings Pattern Leggings, $64

Eddie Bauer, Motion Cozy Camp Full-Zip Sweatshirt, $85

KAPPA, Authentic Football Eve Bike Shorts, $70

K-Way, Women’s Le Vrai 3.0 Leon Half-Zip Jacket, $100

Superga, Dusty Pink Canvas Sneaker, $75

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.