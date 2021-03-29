American rapper Lil Nas X has released a pair of Satan Shoes—an all-black-and-red tribute to the Nike Air Max ’97—and Nike isn’t happy about it. Why? Well for one, the now sold-out footwear comes complete with human blood in the sole!

After breaking the Internet with his controversial music video for “Montero (Call Be By Your Name)” last week—in which the Grammy award-winning artist gave the devil a lap dance in thigh-high stilettos—he has continued on the same streak of pushing the envelope. The newly-unveiled Satan Shoe was made in collaboration with MSCHF, the tongue-in-cheek Brooklyn-based collective that introduced the $76,000 unauthorized Hermès-Birkenstock “Birkinstock” hybrid in February.

What are Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes?

Like the latter, the Satan Shoe has no affiliation with Nike and is not endorsed by the brand. In a statement, Nike denied any involvement with the collaboration. “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike said. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The pair is comprised of custom red wool insoles and an inverted-cross on the tongue pull tab. They are also decorated with an engraved bronze pentagram pendant and Bible verse Luke 10:18, which reads, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven,” emblazoned in red lettering on the side.

The sneaker’s sole, the classic Nike air bubble, contains 60 ml of red ink—oh, and the aforementioned drop of human blood, supposedly drawn from members of the MSCHF collective. Yikes! The much talked-about shoes have an equally headline-grabbing price tag of $1,018. After receiving backlash about the shoes online, the rapper released a video statement on his official YouTube account titled Lil Nas Apologizes for Satan Shoe…which turned out to just be his latest music video.

Interested in a pair? Starting today, MSCHF will sell—you guessed it!—666 pairs of the sneakers. We’re not quite sure why one would wear these—unless, of course, it’s for a dance with the devil.

