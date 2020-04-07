What To Wear While You’re Working From Home

WFH is the new abbreviation that has entered our daily dialog and Zoom meetings are now de rigueur. While sweatpants are certainly an option some days, you still need to look pulled-together for those digital meetings. Whether it’s a sleek jacket or stellar accessories, we’ve pulled together some key pieces from Nordstrom’s The New Business Casual section to incorporate into your wardrobe. You can easily peruse all the latest Spring looks they’ve curated for professionals who are working from home. Stay home but stay chic!

MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION Ruched Puff Sleeve Sweater, $790



CLUB MONACO Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Crop Pants, $170



TORY BURCH Bow Neck Long Sleeve Silk Shirtdress, $598



CANVAS JEWELRY Statement Chain Necklace, $48



EMME PARSONS Susan Slide Sandal, $270



ISSEY MIYAKE Pleats Please Pleated Cardigan, $430



MADEWELL Windowpane Check Cape Scarf, $55

LIZZIE FORTUNATO Drop Earrings, $195



BURBERRY Silk Jersey Button-Up Shirt, $970



LAFAYETTE 148 NEW YORK Beau Chateau Stripe Linen Blazer, $698

