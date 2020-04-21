Quarantine Looks for Under $100 With the Bickleys + Stylist Nat Rosenfeld

Hi guys! The Bickley sisters here! Hope you are staying safe and inside during this period. Obviously the new #WFH look is sweatsuits on repeat. We worked with celebrity stylist and personal shopper Nat Rosenfeld of @styleonr to curate 10 very cute loungewear looks all for under $100!

1. Eau De Purell Pullover Hoodie, $40, Satin Drawstring Joggers, $23

We’re obsessing over this hoodie! La based brand “QUARANTINE N’ CHILL” creates these stylish hoodies that boldly showcase social distancing memes. We love the white one with the purell bottle, playing on the adored fragrance Chanel number 5. All proceeds of the brand go to those affected by Covid-19. Pair this sweatshirt back to these satin joggers and you have a great look!

Quarantine N’ Chill Purell Pullover Hoodie, QUARANTINE N’ CHILL, $40; Forever 21 Satin Drawstring Joggers, FOREVER 21, $22.99

2. Twisted Tie Dye Sweatshirt, $20, Lounge Knitted Spilt Side Pants, $48

If you weren’t tie dye obsessed before quarantine, you definitely should be by now! Pair this adorable crop top tie dye sweater back to these pink wide leg pants with a slit.

Forever 21 Twisted Tie Dye Sweatshirt, FOREVER 21, $20; ASOS Design, Lounge Knitted Spilt Side Pants, ASOS DESIGN, $40

3. Unisex Sweatshirt, $36, Drawstring Waist Striped Side Jogger, $21

Loving this adorable sweatshirt playing on our new normal- wearing masks! This sweatshirt brand “Socially Distant” was created amongst the corona pandemic and 20% of proceeds go to the Solitary Response Fund. Super cute to bring this sweatshirt back to these grey sweatpants with the pinstripe up the leg!

Socially Distant Unisex Sweatshirt, SOCIALLY DISTANT, $36; SweatyRocks Grey Pinstripe Drawstring Joggers, SWEATYROCKS (Available at Amazon.com) , $21

4. Cutoff Cropped Top, $20, Tie Dye Fleece Jogger Pants, $49

Pair a simple white ribbed crop top back to these pastel tie dye joggers from Urban Outfitters!

BDG Cutoff Cropped Tank Top, BDG (Available at Urbanoutfitters.com), $20; Out from Under Tie Dye Fleece Jogger Pant, OUT FROM UNDER (Available at Urbanoutfitters.com), $49

5. Cropped Sweatshirt, $30, Joggers Sweatpants, $25

Love this white long sleeved crop top paired with these vibrant purple sweats! Anything bright has our name all over it.

Kyerivs Cropped Sweatshirt, KYERIVS (Available at Amazon.com), $25; Starter Jogger Sweatpants, STARTER (Available at Amazon.com), $25

6. Cropped Hoodie, $6, Heritage Joggers, $38

For a different look, pair a white zip hoodie back to these mustard yellow sweats! Again cant go wrong with vibrant colors right now, and mustard is always a fav!

Hurrybuy Womens Hoodie, HURRYBUY (Available at Amazon.com), $6; Skechers Womens Heritage Jogger Sweatpant, SKECHERS (Available at Amazon.com), $38

7. Beige Pullover, $26, Desert Tie Dye Sweatpants, $49

Obsessing over this muted tonal look! Pair this beige sweatshirt back to these desert vibe tie dye sweats!

Core 10 Motion Tech Fleece Cropped Pullover, CORE 10 (Available at Amazon.com), $26; Urban Renewal Recycled Desert Tie Dye Sweatpants, URBAN RENEWAL (Available at Urbanoutfitters.com), $49

8. Cropped Sweatshirt, $24, Yoga Trouser, 20

Pair this blush pink super feminine sweatshirt back to these dusty rose joggers… dusty rose has been such a good color for a while now!

Missguided Cropped Sweatshirt, MISSGUIDED (Available at Asos.com), $24; Hat and Beyond Lightweight Yoga Jogger Trousers, HAT AND BEYOND (Available at Amazon.com), $20

9. Camo Pullover, $30, Maroon Joggers, $20

Pair this muted camouflouge sweatshirt back to these maroon sweats. Camouflage isn’t going away anytime soon and we aren’t mad about it!

Global Bank Women’s Crop Pullover, GLOBAL BANK (Available at Amazon.com), $30; Conceited Womens Joggers, CONCEITED (Available at Amazon.com), $20

10. Pullover Cropped Hoodie, $22, Ripped Joggers, $20

One of our favorite looks! Army green is such a good color on so many different types of people. Pair this baggy off white sweatshirt back to these green joggers. Also note the joggers have rips in them making the look a little more edgy.

Amazhiyu Pullover Cropped Sweatshirt, AMAZHIYU (Available at Amazon.com), $22; Sweatyrocks Ripped Joggers, SWEATYROCKS (Available at Amazon.com), $20

