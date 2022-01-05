Daily News: Kate Moss’ New Campaign, Chanel Launches Clean Beauty Brand, What’s REALLY In Kendall Jenner’s Bag, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Kate Moss kicks off 2022 with a new campaign for pal Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s latest campaign has landed, and it’s giving us the January motivation we need to start chugging water and green juice to regain our own glow. The celebrity-adored brand’s Beautiful Skin Foundation ads bring together supermodel Jourdan Dunn, actress Phoebe Dynevor, and iconic British style icon and model Kate Moss. The trio showcase the new cruelty-free $44 foundation—which CT spent three years working on—which launches worldwide tomorrow in a range of 30 shades to suit a wide array of overtones and undertones. See you at the beauty counter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@ctilburymakeup)

Kendall Jenner shares her go-to snacks and hero beauty buys

Stars—they’re just like us! Case in point: Kendall Jenner’s Bottega Veneta bag being stocked with PB & J sticks from Trader Joe’s and Laneige’s cult-status $25 Lip Sleeping Mask. Alas, the supermodel also has some more obscure trinkets in there, such as her heart-shaped crystal to ward off negative energy. See what else she totes about in her latest video with British Vogue, below:

Chanel unveils No. 1 de Chanel

Say bonjour to Chanel’s highly-anticipated foray into the clean beauty space. The culmination of a decade’s worth of research, No. 1 de Chanel launches worldwide today with an offering of skincare and beauty products that feature the luxury brand’s reoccurring camellia flower as their star ingredient. Beyond the science-backed and powerful clean formulations, the sustainability element also comes through in the conscious approach to packaging: no plastic wrapping and no accompanying paper leaflets (because have you ever really read one of those folded-up mini manuals?!) with the products, recyclable glass, and the Revitalizing Cream comes in refillable packaging. The nine-product range is priced between $45 to $160 and is available exclusively on chanel.com and ulta.com.

Hoyeon Jung stars in stunning editorial as she lands Vogue US cover

Squid Games actress Hoyeon Jung is a newly-minted Vogue cover girl. The South Korean star, 27, has had a slow but stellar rise to fame thanks largely to her appearance in the global Netflix hit—indeed, she is now the most followed Korean actress in the world. But her journey to international fame began a few years back when she signed as a model with The Society in New York and was ultimately scouted by Louis Vuitton’s Nicholas Ghesquière in 2016. In a full-circle moment, For Vogue’s February issue, Jung appears on the cover in an embellished metallic cape by the maison, and graces the pages in more glossy looks by Miu Miu, Loewe, Vera Wang, and more. Read her interview with Monica Kim and peep the editorial styled by Alex Harrington and lensed by Harley Weir here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.