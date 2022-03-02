Industry Secrets: Revealed! Watch Our ‘Behind The Scenes: Meet The Leading Costume Designers In TV’ Panel Here

When you get to sit down with the most influential costume designers of today….WWYD? Grill them about all things Sex and the City, press them for juicy dressing room moments, urge them to share the wisdom they learned from the legendary Pat Field, and ask them to recall their all-time favorite on-screen fashion moments, of course!

On Monday, the Daily Front Row hosted a panel at COTERIE at the Javits Center with the limitlessly talented Molly Rogers (And Just Like That, The Devil Wears Prada, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Sex and the City), Danny Santiago (And Just Like That, Burn Notice, Sex and the City), Jacqueline Demeterio (Younger, Love Life, Ugly Betty, Sex and the City), and Jeriana San Juan (Halston, the Get Down, Mother).

It’s safe to say the candid chat unearthed some real gems—from how Demeterio went from being a personal shopper at Barneys (her old boss was even sitting in the audience!) to assisting Field on the Sex and the City movie to the painstakingly detailed research process behind San Juan’s Emmy-nominated costume design on Halston, not to mention hearing Rogers’ and Santiago’s artful and considered approach to styling TV’s most beloved protagonists for decades.

Watch below to see what you missed:

