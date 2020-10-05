ICYMI! Paris Fashion Week Catchup: RIP Kenzo, The New Givenchy, and More

While you were sleeping, Paris Fashion Week was keeping the fashion world on its toes all weekend with real life shows and innovative virtual collection reveals. Here’s what you missed over the last weekend of Fashion Month:

Kenzo Takada dies, aged 81

Paris-based Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, who launched luxury fashion house Kenzo in 1970, passed away on Sunday after contracting COVID-19. The celebrated designer was 81-years-old. Takada had just began his new venture, a home and lifestyle brand called K-3, in January 2020. A statement on the Instagram page for the Kenzo brand paid tribute to the designer: “For half a century, Mr. Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry – always infusing creativity and color into the world. Today, his optimism, zest for life and generosity continue to be pillars of our Maison. He will be greatly missed and always remembered.”

Matthew Williams makes his Givenchy debut

All eyes were on the American designer as he revealed his inaugural collection for the maison since taking the reins from Clare Waight Keller. His personal portraits and recent love lock-inspired campaign had already got people talking, and his Spring Summer ’21 offering proved equally as divisive. The collection was, as is to be expected given the teasers and William’s own label Alyx, heavy on hardware and urbanwear-inspired silhouettes, albeit with a fantastical twist. His offering for his new “very elegant and powerful and chic”audience included sharp tailoring with deconstructed elements, slashed trousers, and bustiers and dresses made from interwoven ribbon. A look that is bound to have people talking? A daring figure-hugging open back dress with a visible textured red g-string—hello Paris Hilton in the early noughties! The footwear and bags were totally innovative too: architectural heels and curved shapes in reptile skins. Keep your eyes peeled for them on a street style scene near you.

Paco Rabanne adds sparkle and shine

Once could argue that Paris Fashion Week was devoid of its usual glitz and glamour this season, but Julien Dossena aspired to add a little bit of lustre back to the City of Light. For his latest outing with Paco Rabanne, he sought to emulate the type of fashion that Joan of Arc and other female warriors would need. The result? A very wearable leopard print chainmail duster, lingerie-inspired slips, shimmering capelettes, babydoll dresses, vinyl vests, and new iterations of the perennially popular 1969 bag.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.