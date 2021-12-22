Daily News: Emily In Paris Season 2 Is Here, Grace Elizabeth Pens Poignant Post About Postpartum Body, Plus! Which Designer Collects Princess Di Statues?

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Grace Elizabeth opens up about pressure as a model and new moms

After getting criticism over an image she proudly posted of her toned postpartum physique, Grace Elizabeth is addressing the double-edged sword surrounding new moms and their post-baby bodies. In her post, the 24-year-old explained the ups and downs that come with trying to get back into her fitness routine, safely, while also juggling a newborn and a career that’s based on her image. “You have to understand I’ve spent the last 6 years of my life trying to be in the best physical condition possible, I didn’t take rest days, I didn’t let myself go because I was/ am judged based on my looks. That’s how I make a living. So to go from being able to run 5 miles without stopping to barely being able to talk while walking one hurt my ego.” In her post, she added: “No new mothers should feel pressured to return to their pre pregnant body, mine isn’t the same and never will be and that’s fine! Raising your child, is a job enough. Be kind to yourself, you’ve done something incredible. It’s easy to be caught up in the chaos of having a new baby, and constantly being worried.”

Emily in Paris returns to screens today

Hold on to your berets, cheries! Lily Collins is reprising her role as Emily Cooper for another season of chaos, croissants, and cheeky dalliances with cute boys. Emily in Paris season two hits Netflix today, with a new love interest for the protagonist—British banker Aflie played by Lucien Laviscount—and curveballs and plot twists a’plenty guaranteed, plus fantastical fashion by Patricia Field. Also back for more screen time are Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, while Jeremy O’Harris makes his series debut as a fashion designer. Apparently, there’s even a Peloton storyline in Darren Star’s script…we guess it really is Sex and the City for the Instagram generation!

Demna makes a surprising revelation to Vanessa Friedman

In a new profile piece for the New York Times, fashion director Vanessa Friedman sat down with Balenciaga’s Demna (no last name, remember?) in the metaverse. In the excellent and insightful tête-à-tête, Friedman delves into how the designer went from divisive upstart to, arguably, the most-watched talent in the industry this year. Furthermore, there were some head scratchers in the piece. Not least, the fact that Demna collects Princess Di ceramic figurines…. Read it for yourself, here.

Who is that masked man? “I am Demna, and that’s all. I have confidence now to be able to say, ‘Demna is enough.’” How Balenciaga won the year: https://t.co/1Za9Sfk3BQ — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) December 21, 2021

