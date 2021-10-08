Who Is Ronny Kobo? Meet The Designer That Instagram Cool Girls Can’t Get Enough Of

Ever find yourself down a late night rabbit hole tapping tags to see who’s wearing what? If you follow the same set of chic yet never contrived New Yorkers as I’m drawn to, chances are you’ve already stumbled across a Ronny Kobo mention or two on Instagram by now. And, it turns out, the woman behind the cult status eponymous label is her own best poster child. Keen to hear more about her eye for emerging trends, how she dresses the coolest people online, and where it all began, we hit her up to get the suss. Here’s what makes her tick!

Tell us a little about your international background.

I was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, and raised in Hong Kong. My upbringing and early exposure to my family’s business

sparked my interest in global fashion at a very young age. This interest ultimately led me to move to NYC, but I still make it a point to prioritize frequent international travel. The majority of our brand imagery is actually shot seasonally in my hometown of Tel Aviv!

What did you originally want to be when you grew up?

I don’t recall having a specific career path in mind back then, but I intuitively knew I would end up in fashion in

some way, shape, or form.

Was there one particular moment that inspired you to pursue fashion?

I wouldn’t say that there was one lightbulb moment…there’s been evolutions to it. I’ve loved everything aesthetics-related since I was a child, and that passion has continuously grown and fueled my inspiration to pursue fashion.

Were you always entrepreneurial?

Yes, it’s in my blood! I come from an entrepreneurial family, and I was fortunate enough to grow up seeing and really understanding the nonstop work that goes into running a business. So then when I started out on my own, I was prepared to pour my all into my brand from the jump.

Some readers might remember Torn by Ronny Kobo, which launched in 2009 and was worn by many celebrities. Was that your first venture into fashion?

My first venture into fashion was actually an accessories line, and then I sort of made a natural transition into launching Torn, which was my big break into apparel. Limiting my brand to just accessories wasn’t conducive to my bigger-picture

vision.

With Ronny Kobo, what do people come to you for season after season?

There are a couple key categories that the Ronny Kobo customers can’t get enough of: silk and jacquard dresses, knitwear, and suiting.

Who is the Ronny Kobo muse?

I design every collection for the woman who isn’t afraid to stand out in a room. The woman whose style is timelessly chic but also has a sexy side. All the digital creators we collaborate with deeply embody the brand DNA.

What have been some highs for the brand recently?

Most recently, we had the honor of being one out of thirteen brands handpicked by Revolve to curate a 360-degree brand

presentation at their NYFW Gallery. It was an incredible experience from beginning to end and has elevated our brand more than any activation we’ve ever done.

You’re known for having impeccable personal style yourself—are you an intuitive dresser or do you pre-plan outfits?

I am such an intuitive dresser. I dress for the mood I wake up in and for the day I want to have.

What pieces should we invest the most in?

I am personally biased to our coats! Also, oversized blazers.

What things would you save from your closet if you could only save five?

Boyfriend blazer, knit bodysuit, tight leggings, wrap blazer, and a white knit dress.

Where do you typically look when seeking creative inspiration?

All over the world! I travel often and each one of my collections is inspired by a place that I’ve explored.

You’re passionate about health and wellness too. What are some things you can’t live without?

Green juice, Yoga, and facials.

Number one tip for people trying to launch a brand right now?

Clearly identify your brand’s competitive advantage. Social media completely removes any barrier to entry, so fashion is becoming an incredibly saturated space. Brands need to enter the market with a visibly unique X factor if they want to thrive.

What’s new for the brand?

We just launched a new website! Growing our e-commerce business and cultivating a strong digital presence has been a huge focus of mine in 2021.

What’s next?!

For the next year, I’m going to be laser-focused on expansion…both personally and professionally! I have ambitious growth plans for both my business and for myself as a human being.

