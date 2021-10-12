Runway

Join Us For The Alexander McQueen Spring Summer ’22 Show Right Here At 8AM EST

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
(Courtesy)

Oh, you thought Fashion Month was over? Think again! Good things come to those who wait and today’s Alexander McQueen show will surely be proof of that. Tune in below as Sarah Burton reveals the Spring Summer ’22 womenswear collection on Tuesday, October 12 at both 8AM EST and 12PM EST.

Talk about saving the best for last….watch the newness unfold below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Daily News: The Latest On Britney Spears’...

Daily News: Karlie Kloss’ Latest Activewear Drop,...

Daily News: Paris Couture Week Updates, The...

Daily News: Gucci Opens In East Hampton,...

Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall ’21 Is All About...

The Bag Of The Season? Style Stars...

Double Tap! The Six Best Instagram Accounts...

Daily News: Maluma and Tiffany Haddish for...

Work, Mama! Gigi Hadid Is Vogue’s March...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X