Daily News: Tommy Hilfiger’s Outstanding Achievement Award, GANNI’s First Foray Into Extended Sizing, Tezza’s Latest Project, And More!

Tommy Hilfiger will be honored at Britain Fashion Council’s The Fashion Awards

Congrats are in order for Tommy Hilfiger, whose 35-year career will be toasted by the industry at The Fashion Awards 2021, where he will receive the Outstanding Achievement award. The event, which takes place on Monday 29th November at the Royal Albert Hall, London, will recognize Hilfiger’s “ever-optimistic vision to break conventions and celebrate

individuality” and highlight his Make It Possible sustainability program. The British Fashion Council’s chief executive Caroline Rush said: “We are thrilled to be honoring Tommy Hilfiger with the Outstanding Achievement Award. [His] contribution to the fashion industry is indeed outstanding. His brand brings fashion and pop culture together and his efforts to change the world for the better combined with his tenacity, collaborations and instinct is what truly sets him apart.”

Tezza and Cole create cruelty-free collection for NOIZE

Tezza Barton and Cole Herrmann, aka the influencer and content creator team behind the TEZZA photo-editing app and collage kits, have launched their latest endeavor. The couple, who are expecting their first child, have teamed up with Canadian brand NOIZE to create a limited-edition collection of cozy lifestyle staples. Their FW 21 capsule, “Lost In The Sounds,” takes inspiration from stylish musicians of the past and present. Expect vegan leather blazers and full-length outerwear in alternatives to fur and leather. The capsule, from $125 to $730, is available to shop from October 12.

Informa Markets Fashion announces MAGIC 2022 plans and dates

Yup, it’s already time to think about 2022! MAGIC has announced its event calendar for the next year, including the launch of MAGIC Nashville on May 16 and 17, 2022. As for MAGIC New York, it’s back in town for its NYC marketplace from February 27-March 1, 2022 and September 18-20 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Mark those cals accordingly!

GANNI is making its first venture into extended sizing, with 11 Honoré

Danish fashion brand GANNI is about to become more size inclusive than ever. Thanks to a partnership with 11 Honoré which was eight months in the making, fans of the label can peruse the ‘Love Drop’ capsule of 10 responsibly-made styles in sizes 02-22 US (32-52 EU). The range, which launches today, incorporates the pieces the brand is known for. That is, patterned dresses and versatile separates—all in lower impact materials and many recycled fabrics. This capsule marked the beginning of GANNI’s journey into extended sizing, with the Spring Summer ’22 collection offering certain pieces in sizes 32-52. According to a release, with future seasons, “GANNI is committed to gradually increasing the offering of extended sizes across each collection.”

Make your own Malone Souliers!

Oh, how we love a bespoke moment! Luxe shoe brand Malone Souliers is making footwear dreams come through with the launch of its new digital made-to-order platform. Personalization? Yes please! Thanks to the service, which launches today alongside a new campaign titled Make Your Mark, customers have almost endless options (6,000!) about how to customize the brand’s go-to styles. Think: Maureen, Maisie, Marion, and more in new color and fabric opportunities and with the ability to add a monogram should you so desire. The lead time will take around six to eight weeks, so get the ball rolling now on the Malone Souliers website.

Say hello to Dior’s new nose

Francis Kurkdjian has been announced as perfume creative director for Parfums Christian Dior. The vision behind LVMH-owned Maison Francis Kurkdjian (which he co-founded in 2008 with Marc Chaya), he is considered one of the most important figures in the fragrance world today. Bonne chance!

