Meet Making The Cut’s Rafael Chaouiche

by Eddie Roche
Making the Cut Designers

Warning! Making the Cut spoilers ahead! After growing up in a small town in Brazil, Rafael Chaouchine’s family encouraged him to pursue a career in fashion. Now he’s the latest challenge winner on season 3 of Prime Video’s Making the Cut where his winning look will be sold on the platform. We met the designer over Zoom last week to get the details on his design and get the story on his unusual stance on money. 

What made you want to be on the show?
Since I have a passion for fashion, this is a big opportunity to show our work and our DNA. It’s a great experience, not only because of the prize, but also because of everything going on during the filming and the things we learn. It’s a big opportunity for all designers.

What was it like working with the cameras on you all the time?
In 2016, here in Brazil, I participated in a small reality show for fashion designers, and I was slow in the beginning. After that, I worked on a TV series making the clothes for it. So, I was pretty accustomed to the cameras and the things going on, on and off camera, too.

What did you think of Los Angeles? You guys got to see some really amazing places, what did you think?
This experience was crazy because it was my first time in the United States. I had never been there before the show, so everything was new and surprising. I really enjoyed all of my moments in LA.

You seem to have a lot of fun with fashion and your own personal style. How would you describe your personal style?
I think I’ve always wanted to be a fashion designer, ever since I was dancing. The first clothes I made were for a presentation for our show. I think I have always had this fashion DNA in my soul.

What’s the aesthetic of your brand?  
Very bright, very feminine, and very positive. I want to create something so that when people are wearing my clothes, they find it exciting and feel that the clothes change their energy.

You’re going to be sold on Amazon. Does that just blow your mind?  
To be honest, and maybe sometimes this is my problem here in Brazil, I know that the money is important, but I work a lot [mainly] to see people happy and feeling [good] in my clothes. I hope that the collection will sell out, of course, but the most important thing besides the money is that the people wearing my clothes are happy.

What do you like to do for fun when you’re not designing? What are your hobbies?
I love to dance, I love going to parties, and I love to run—my boyfriend and I run 10 kilometers in the park together. I have a lot of great friends who are DJs here in Brazil, so I’m always on the stage with them!

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

