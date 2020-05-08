Editor’s Pick: Christian Dior So Real Sunglasses

What: Sunset shaded lens are one of the new eyewear trends for the season. We love Dior’s sophisticated take that comes in a bevy of color combinations. This pair is not only elegant but feminine – a certain je nais quoi, non? You’ve already got a slew of huge black sunglasses so why not mix it up a bit without losing any style cred?



Who: In December of 1946, backed by entrepreneur (aka “richest man in France”) Marcel Boussac, Christian Dior officially founded his iconic fashion house. His first collection would come to be known as “The New Look” after it was coined by Harper’s Bazaar‘s EIC, Carmel Snow. The voluptuous designs giving women a more curvaceous form ran counter to the WWII boxy silhouettes. He was quoted as saying “I have designed flower women.” While initially fielding backlash over the use of so much fabric – even Coco Chanel got in a scathing dig – after enduring wartime shortages, it nonetheless revolutionized the fashion landscape. Soon the house would be a leading force in the industry with countless magazine covers and being worn by the world’s most stylish elite. It’s expanded into the realms of fragrance, cosmetics, and beyond; a brand that continues to dominate the chic set to this day.

Why: Sunglass Hut is offering up 30% flash sales starting today through Sunday. You can score luxury brands like Versace, Gucci, Burberry, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Persol, Bulgari, Valentino and Dior for a fraction of the cost. Consider this a time to invest in your springtime and summer sunnies.

Where: sunglasshut.com

How (much): $347

