Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

What iconic retailer filed for Chapter 11 this week?

Miley Cyrus styled and photographed herself for the cover of...

Simpson thought a recent Vogue piece with comments from former editor, Sally Singer, was "body-shaming."

What Vogue editor did Jessica Simpson call out this week on Instagram?

Chromatica is out on May 29th.

When is Lady Gaga releasing her next album?

Som tells The Daily he can make a damn good turkey meatball dish.

What has designer Peter Som perfected in the kitchen lately?

Can You Guess: Fashion News Quiz, May 8, 2020

You really need to read The Daily more often.

Pretty good, although it wouldn't hurt you to read The Daily a little more often.

Chicster coming through! Someone's been keeping up with their Daily. Good for you!