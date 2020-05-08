Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

What has designer Peter Som perfected in the kitchen lately?
Som tells The Daily he can make a damn good turkey meatball dish.
When is Lady Gaga releasing her next album?
Chromatica is out on May 29th.
What Vogue editor did Jessica Simpson call out this week on Instagram?
Simpson thought a recent Vogue piece with comments from former editor, Sally Singer, was "body-shaming."
Miley Cyrus styled and photographed herself for the cover of...
WSJ. Magazine.
What iconic retailer filed for Chapter 11 this week?
Neiman Marcus
