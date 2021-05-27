We’re Swooning Over These 5 Brands Showing At Atlanta Apparel For The First Time

Get ready, Atlanta Apparel is back from June 9-12. Fast becoming our favorite way to keep up with what the greater population will be wearing months down the line, we’re once again looking closely at who’s showing at the major market event. Mark your calendars, snap up your tickets, and read on for some brands joining the fold this time around!

Sam Edelman

A lifestyle brand that needs little introduction: Atlanta Apparel is thrilled to welcome Sam Edelman to its upcoming June market. Over the last 45 years in business (yes, really!), the legendary shoemaker behind the eponymous brand has delivered hit after hit, and at a price point that we can get behind. Judging by a sneak peek at styles coming soon, our feet are in for a treat.

Muche Et Muchette Accessories

The duo behind Muche Et Muchette have a lot in common with one another: their bohemian style, their French roots, and, most obviously, their names. Best friends Muriel Bindefeld and Murial Zerdoun founded Muche Et Muchette (French nicknames for “Muriel”) solely to create their ideal wardrobe—which, of course, was inspired by their longtime friendship and cool girl French backgrounds. The result? An eclectic collection of elegant womenswear—from beach-ready pieces like papillon kimonos and lace cover-ups in vibrant colors to fall/winter apparel in darker tones. Call it a one-stop shop!

Bululu

Touting versatile, colorful, and to-die-for resort wear, Bululu will undoubtedly be the summer retail destination for all things cool and glamorous. With a boho-chic selection of wrap skirts, matching jogger sets, flowing frocks, printed beach towels, and even swimwear trunks for men, Bululu makes resortwear simpler—and more stylish—than ever.

Anca Barbu Custom Designs

Forget everything you thought you knew about handbags—Anca Barbu is here to teach you a lesson in fun! The Miami-based pop artist has always had a knack for creativity, with some of her paintings shown in galleries around the world—namely, New York, Milan, Miami, Bucharest, and London. About two years ago, she decided to trade the canvas for a handbag, and hasn’t looked back since. Flaunting impossibly cool, hand-painted handbags, Barbu’s collection offers various designs—from paint-splatters to comic exclamations and everything in between. She doesn’t play favorites when it comes to her canvas either, taking custom requests on any handbag, wallet, or shoe.

Pop-Ups

This brand goes international! Founded by Andrea and Alexandra, two best friends from Venezuela, Pop-Ups offers a much-needed selection of bags and accessories for the woman who refuses to sacrifice style for functionality. Dissatisfied with the tote options already on the market, the duo decided to take the project upon themselves. Alas, Pop-Ups was born. Each neoprene tote (the label’s most sought-after product) not only reflects the duo’s fun, vibrant personalities, but also boasts undeniable versatility, durability, and fetching designs. With a Pop-Ups tote, the transition from work to play, office to beach, has never been simpler!

