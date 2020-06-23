News

Balmain X Mytheresa’s Latest Capsule Collection Is So Chic

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

Balmain and Mytheresa have launched their latest capsule collection and it’s sublime. The 25-piece collection of men’s and women’s (mostly women’s) offers riffs on some of the house’s signature silhouettes, prints and pieces from the past.

“It’s easy to recognize that this is a Balmain offering,” Olivier Rousteing, creative director, Balmain said. “You can quickly spot many of the familiar codes of the house, with each given a light and sensual twist for the warmer summer days and nights that lie ahead. There’s my favorite pied-de-poule (houndstooth) pattern, our signature buttons and an eye-catching reliance on golden tones—but I’d say that what truly makes this a Balmain capsule is the attitude that runs through the entire selection. While my team and I worked on this exclusive capsule for Mytheresa, I thought about the Balmain Army—and I made sure that this collection would offer them the type of choices that they would want to be packing into their weekend bags.”

Balmain

Jana Gerberding shot the Balmain X MyTheresa campaign  in Berlin featuring models Jessie Bloemendaal, Michelle van Bijnen, and Malcolm Kelechi.

Balmain

