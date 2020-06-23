Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s Plans for Reopening NYC Stores

Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdales have announced their reopening plans for their New York City stores. Saks is set to reopen tomorrow (!!!!!) and they’ve initiated new guidelines for the COVID-19 world. The store is assuring customers they’ll be using enhanced cleaning protocols and regular sanitization of high-touch areas, such as fitting rooms and point-of-sale areas. They will be limiting the use of elevators to seniors and people will health issues. They will also be displaying signage at their elevators so customers are properly social distanced from each other. Face masks will be required for associates and customers, in accordance with the New York state mandate.

For the uber-cautious, the store will take customers by appointment before or after store hours. They are also offering virtual shopping and Saks at Home where select pieces will be sent to your home to try on there and you can send back anything you don’t want. Saks is is offering same-day delivery to the Hamptons by email or phone. The store will operate with reduced hours Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.

“The reopening of our New York flagship store is a pivotal milestone for Saks Fifth Avenue and another opportunity for us to set the standard for delivering a safe, easy and personalized shopping experience,” said Marc Metrick, president, Saks Fifth Avenue. “With a fashion-forward merchandise assortment and unparalleled service offerings and experiences, our flagship serves as the beacon for our entire store fleet. We look forward to our grand reentrance to New York and showcasing new and innovative ways to shop while maintaining the high level of service for which Saks is known. On behalf of the entire team, we are thrilled to welcome customers back to Saks New York.”

Bloomingdale’s opened yesterday for the first time since March and they’ve also implemented new rules to make customers feels safe. This includes: frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; social distancing guidelines to maintain six feet between all customers and colleagues; sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, plexiglass at select registers, and new fitting room procedures. Bloomingdale’s has also opened a new Wellness shop on the main floor offering a variety of masks, soaps, and sanitizing products.

“As part of the fabric of the New York City community, Bloomingdale’s is excited and ready to welcome back our customers and neighbors,” Tony Spring, chief executive officer, Bloomingdale’s said in a statement. “We’ve introduced new safety precautions, enhanced sanitation measures, and services, to keep our community and store colleagues safe, and to allow customers to shop with us in a comfortable and convenient environment. We are proud to be New Yorkers, and we look forward to continuing to safely serve our neighbors whenever and however they are ready to shop.

Customers can also choose to shop by appointment with Bloomingdale’s stylists, home stylists, jewelry consultants and personal shoppers. The 59th Street flagship will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

