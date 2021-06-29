Watches of Switzerland Is Coming To The Hamptons and Launching A Short Film ‘Anytime. Anywhere.’

Watches of Switzerland is launching a mobile Airstream retail pop-up this summer in conjunction with the debut of their film, Anytime. Anywhere. The pop-up kicked off in Montauk at Surf Lodge this past weekend and will be in residency at nearby Gurney’s Star Island, running from July 1 through August 31. It will also pop-up at various notable Hamptons events and locations throughout the summer. The luxury watch retailer is hosting a series of activations planned with select brand partners in and out of the watch universe, such as American men’s clothing brand NOAH, who will dress the pop-up staff.

The Anytime. Anywhere film features eight leading timepiece brands, worn by changemakers. The film features coolsters such as a boundary-pushing dancer from Memphis, a Bosch Award-winning mechanical and NASA engineer, a celebrated Bay Area architect, and the world’s top big-wave surfer. It was created in partnership with creative director and photographer, Jay Gullion.

Watch the film here:

“Watches of Switzerland has always been dedicated to pioneering the concept of watch retail. For us that includes engaging with the client in new and inspiring ways,” David Hurley, executive vice president of The Watches of Switzerland Group explains. “Anytime. Anywhere. is the embodiment of this spirit and beautifully captures that indescribable feeling of owning a fine timepiece while living an uninhibited life. This is also a powerful vehicle for us to connect with a new group of watch lovers and show them how we do things differently.”

Truly a new way to watch.

