Alexander Wang returns to the runway with “The Garage” fashion show

Alexander Wang’s “The Garage by alexanderwang” fashion show took New York City by storm last night, unveiling a multi-season collection in his Soho boutique. The event was a star-studded affair, with attendees including Kim Cattrall, Ice Spice, Tinashe, Richie Shazam, Method Man, Alabama Barker, and more. Meanwhile, the salon-style runway found models including Paris Jackson, Slick Woods, Dennis Rodman, and more breaking glasses and applying lipstick mid-walk for a burst of surprise drama. The night was filled with electric energy as guests enjoyed the fusion of high and low culture that has defined the Alexander Wang brand, which also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

“Stepping off the New York [Fashion Week] calendar allowed me to challenge myself and everyone I work with,” Wang shared in a recent interview with Vogue. “I didn’t have anything against showing on the calendar, but I felt I had to tick so many boxes—present a collection, give the press a story, give the customers something else. I was trying to juggle so much and put it all into one moment, and it didn’t make sense anymore.”

All images: Courtesy of Alexander Wang

The Surf Lodge kicks off summer with new Casa Sereña restaurant

The Surf Lodge has begun its 16th season in Montauk with an exciting announcement, unveiling its new restaurant and an exciting summer music series that promises to be the talk of the town. Titled Casa Sereña, the restaurant—the brainchild of The Surf Lodge’s founder and creative director Jayma Cardoso—offers a Mediterranean-Asian inspired menu by Chef Robert Sieber. Sumptuous dishes include mezze, Alaskan King Crab, and a luxurious array of caviar and crudo. With its stunning waterfront location, Casa Sereña is a destination where guests can unwind, savor seaside flavors, and soak up the ambiance of coastal living. The Surf Lodge’s renowned summer music lineup is also set to impress this season, with performances by 50 Cent, Chris Lake, Bakermat, and many more.

The Cinema Society goes galactic for The Acolyte premiere

The empire strikes back! Star Wars took over New York City for the premiere of the franchise’s new series The Acolyte, starring Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, and Margarita Levieva. The upcoming saga, created by Leslye Headland, follows a Jedi’s investigation within a series of crimes. Guests mingled during the affair at the Whitby Hotel, including André Holland, Jenna Leigh Green, Alysia Reiner, Montego Glover, Deborah Cox, Emma Myles, Patch Darragh, Jihae, Will Keen, Sam Vartholomeos, Beau Willimon, Alex Lundqvist, Jocelyn Bioh, Timo Weiland, Kim Director, Gabe Fazio, Daniel Benedict, and Andrew Saffir.

The Fragrance Foundation Awards’ 2024 ceremony honors fragrance talents

The 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards took center stage at the David H. Koch Theater, celebrating the year’s best in fragrance. Top winners included Valentino’s Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum Intense (Women’s Luxury), Burberry’s Goddess Eau de Parfum (Women’s Prestige), Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Giò Parfum (Men’s Luxury), Yves Saint Laurent’s MYSLF Eau de Parfum (Men’s Prestige), Tom Ford’s Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum (Universal Luxury), Hermès’ Un Jardin à Cythère Eau de Toilette (Universal Prestige), and Marc Jacobs’ Daisy Eau de Toilette (Fragrance Hall of Fame). Special accolades were given to Givaudan CEO Gilles Andrier (Hall of Fame Award) and Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud (Lifetime Achievement Perfumer Award). Following last year’s milestone of the Awards’ 50th, this year’s sold-out ceremony commemorated another landmark: the 75th Anniversary of the Foundation’s founding. The 2024 event saw over 1,000 guests gather to celebrate the fragrance field’s achievements and stars, with presenters including Christie Brinkley, Nina Garcia, Julianna Margulies, Mona Kattan, Chris Collins, Bernardo Möller, Giancarlo Perez, Anna Sui, Narciso Rodriguez, Chase Sui Wonders, Francisco Costa, Rebecca Moses, and Vera Wang.

“Tonight celebrated our industry’s incredible creativity and diversity,” said TFF President Linda G. Levy. “The Awards are our way of continuing to inspire the world to discover the magic, passion, and artistry of fragrance. We’re thrilled to inspire the world with the artistry of fragrance.”

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

