Switching to PV System with Idahome Solar Saves You Time and Money

Due to recent technological advances in solar power generation and the falling installation costs, PV systems are becoming increasingly popular with households, especially in locations with favorable conditions. The state of Idaho is one of those places that justifies the transition from the electrical power grid to roof-top solar systems. The state has generous amounts of sunlight throughout the year peaking at higher-than-average seven peak sun hours during summer months.

Going solar is a critical decision in the life of a household. There is a decision-making pause between when a homeowner realizes that the solar could be a viable option for his home and the time he makes the step towards installing the equipment. Idahome Solar makes this transition an easy process for Idaho solar power fans. The company, owned and founded by Tyler Grange, was created true to ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ adage. Seeing how many solar system owners struggle financially and physically with upkeeping their solar units, Tyler came up with a business solution to their throes. With Idahome Solar, the whole experience of transitioning to solar and equipment maintenance becomes seamless and trouble-free. For most would-be solar-users, the process of switching from the electrical power grid to rooftop solar panels goes through several stages—interest in the subject, a short ‘feasibility study,’ and the choice of a contractor. With Idahome Solar as your contractor, all aspects of going solar are taken care of by the company.

The economics of the grid-to-solar transition is similar to rent-vs-buy reasoning in real estate. When a household pays its monthly electrical bill, it makes a recurrent payment that does not result in the household’s ownership of any part of the electric company. “With a utility bill, the price goes up and down depending on usage,” Grange says. “But with solar, instead you’re not paying for consumption, you’re paying for your solar panel equipment. At Idahome Solar, we’re flipping someone’s liability into an asset.” With zero down, Idahome Solar clients come to own the solar power system at their homes by making monthly payments comparable to their utility bills. On average, solar equipment serves at least 25 years, so after 15 years of payments, Idahome Solar customers will have their equipment paid in full and enjoy free electricity at their homes for the next 10 or so years. On top of this no-brainer financing mechanism provided by Idahome Solar, the State of Idaho offers a state-level credit for the purchase of a PV system. This creates a win-win situation where the transition to solar energy becomes a sure bet with Idahome Solar as your partner for years to come. For more information and recent news on Idahome Solar, visit their website.

