Editor’s Pick: Anine Bing’s First-ever Sneaker

What: Launching today, Anine Bing is bringing her Scandi-meets-L.A. flair to the footwear category, with the unveiling of her first ever sneaker. In news that surprising to no one, the Dina sneaker is equal parts fashion and functional—thanks to its sporty 1990s aesthetic with a thick, comfortable sole.

Who: Danish expat and former model Anine Bing has perfected and polished the off-duty supermodel look as we know and love it. With the right blend of Scandi simplicity, L.A. cool, and a rock n’ roll edge, it’s no surprise that her legion of fans includes Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Helena Christensen, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, and some 980,000 followers on Instagram!

Why: The Dina sneaker is the latest addition to the new Anine Bing Sport category. With a 100% leather and mesh composition in muted grey, white, and beige hues, it’s classic yet edgy enough to add panache to your most elevated or understated looks. Get yours before they sell out—you’ve been warned.

How much: $299

Where: aninebing.com