Daily Events Diary: All The Hamptons Happenings You Missed

Sakara celebrates ‘eat clean, play dirty’

Sakara’s stylish co-founders Danielle DuBoise and Whitney Tingle were joined for an intimate al fresco dinner by guests including Brooke Devard Ozaydinli, Megan Roup, Brooke Wall, Sophie Elgort, Sasha and Oli Benz, Peter Som, Susan Miller, Laney Crowell, and Laurie Cole at The Reform Club in Amagansett. Attendees enjoyed a curated menu inspired by the wellness brand’s signature plant-rich food philosophy, and raised a glass to its Cafe Sakara pop-up which took place over the same weekend. Jam-packed goodie bags full of Sakara treats to take home made for a sweet finish too.

Images: BFA

The Lanby and Sollis Health host a wellness cocktail evening

A B12 shot to go with your evening glass of wine? Don’t mind if we do. The Lanby and Sollis Health hosted a summer wellness cocktail evening at a private home in Watermill in celebration of a new age of emergency and primary care.

Guests enjoyed Wölffer Wine, Casa del Sol tequila, and Kin Euphorics mocktails as they received B12 shots administered by Sollis Health. Chloe Harrouche, co-founder and CEO of The Lanby—a primary care members club—stressed how important it is that we prioritize individualized healthcare with a bespoke, hospitality-inspired touch in these times. Notable attendees included Joey Wölffer, Emily Tish Sussman, Anu Duggal, Dria Murphy, Michelle Grant, Shannon Conklin, Patricia Assui Reed, and Maximilian and Irina Eicke.

Images: BFA

Rebecca Minkoff hosts a summer soirée

Dinner à la plage. Rebecca Minkoff and Magnum Ice Cream brought guests together for a summer fête at the beach to celebrate the designer’s new vegan accessories and the launch of Magnum Ice Cream’s vegan dessert bar. Taking place adjacent to Casa Del Sol’s House of the Sun in Amagansett, attendees included Katya Tolstova, Kit Keenan, Lauren Chan, and Danielle Carolan.

Images: BFA

8 by YOOX’s summer party at The Surf Lodge

8 by YOOX threw a brunch party at Montauk’s The Surf Lodge in celebration of its first-ever beach pop-up store. Guests including Igee Okafor, Caleb Thill, Ellie Thumann, Rae Rodriguez, Ty Gaskins, Delanique Millwood, and Mia Kang stopped by the pop-up store and enjoyed the hotspot’s famous Sunshine Sessions party while trying on 8 by YOOX pieces.

Images: Courtesy

