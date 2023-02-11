Bergdorf Goodman is satiating tastes in sartorial style this NYFW, with a multi-layer campaign and program called ‘Only in New York.’ The new initiative, which runs through the end of day February 12, sees the shop floor and windows enhanced with ten XL illustrations depicting fashion personalities enjoying a dinner soirée scenario, while upstairs at the famous restaurants, the treats continue.

The illustrations by Joana Avillez show Linda Fargo, Dara Allen, Hailey Benton-Gates, Deeda Blair, Laila Gohar, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Gaetano Pesce, Antwuan Sargent, and Chloë Sevigny—all dressed in the season’s latest, of course: this isn’t just any dinner party, it’s a BG dinner party. The program heavily features the retailer’s next-gen designers Bode, Peter Do, Luar, Theophilio, Khaite, Diotima, and Zankov, among others.

On the main floor, guests can interact with the dinner party installation through the open window that overlooks Pulitzer Fountain and Grand Army Plaza. The third floor will also offer surprises that translate the illustrations on a large scale, interspersed across the corridor.

The experience comes to life in the BG restaurant, where diners will be treated to an NYFW “specials menu,” featuring four designers’ quintessential New York dishes. Allow us to elaborate:

Cocktail:

Luar’s Favorite Negroni

Appetizer:

Joseph Altuzarra’s Gluten-Free Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Entree:

LaQuan Smith’s Branzino with Lobster Hash and Lemon Caper Sauce

Dessert:

Bode’s Strawberry Shortcake

Delicieux!

Of the initiative, Yumi Shin, chief merchant, Bergdorf Goodman, said: “For the past few seasons in New York, we have seen a new generation of designers stand up and articulate completely unique perspectives on what fashion can and should be. The energy during New York Fashion Week, that has recently been driven by ingenuity in design, inclusivity, and a commitment to sustainability, is undeniable.”

Elle Strauss, vice president, brand marketing and creative, Bergdorf Goodman, continued: “Creativity is synonymous with both Bergdorf Goodman and our hometown, New York City. ‘Only in New York’ was created to give a platform local design talent as well as the colorful characters that make this city so rich. The dinner party of our dreams—illustrated brilliantly by Joana Avilez—captures the artful heartbeat of New York through the distinctive lens of Bergdorf Goodman and we’re thrilled to bring it to life.”

Plan your visit today or tomorrow.

