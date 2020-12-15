Givenchy Pre-Fall ’21 Confirms Matthew M. Williams Is One To Watch

In the latter half of 2020, all eyes have been on Givenchy’s new creative director, Matthew M. Williams, who took up the top job after a dizzying conveyor belt of predecessors in the last few decades. First, there was the somewhat baffling release of portraits focusing on the young designer and his tattoos, followed by his love it-or-hate it collection debut for Spring Summer ’21. Most recently, those wares were highlighted via a high profile social media rollout involving the Kardashians, Jenners, et al. But now, with his Pre-Fall offering, it seems all those seemingly incongruous moments have come full circle. One thing’s for sure: Williams is cementing himself as one to watch, commercially and critically.

First and foremost, the millennial designer isn’t particularly interested in pop culture or historic references. Rather, he wants to create what he’s personally interested in wearing right now. That intuition is likely going to pay off for the brand, not least thanks to a stellar accessory offering (you can almost hear the cash registers ringing as fans rush to get their hands on those heavy hardware handbags, chain belts, and jewelry).

Unlike Clare Waight Keller’s Givenchy (key fan: Meghan Markle), this new chapter for the house is more focused on scintillating suiting for both genders and new takes on the classics—like this collection’s deconstructed Varsity jacket, silk leggings, and sharply-tailored outerwear. This isn’t to say that Williams has been blind to the brand’s rich archives though: the historic Givenchy logo is seen latticed into some dresses and jackets (after all, what millennial doesn’t love a look-at-me logo?).

Then, there was the footwear. Notably the peep-toe patent boots in pillar-box red and lacquered black, and the flatbed studded tourist sandals. Albeit the suede croc-style flats weren’t quite up my alley, but no doubt they’ll find a major fan base soon—not least once an influencer gives them a nod during the next social media campaign.

See the full collection below:

