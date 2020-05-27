Informa Markets To Launch The Industry’s Largest Digital Tradeshow

Changes are coming! Informa Markets Fashion and wholesale e-commerce platform NuORDER have partnered to launch the industry’s largest digital tradeshow, which will debut alongside Informa’s currently scheduled physical events in Las Vegas and New York in the fall. Their first partnership will be with men’s in August followed by the women’s shows in September.

“We see this as an important next step in the evolution of our business, and the fashion industry as a whole. The live event experience is irreplaceable; fashion in particular is a very tactile business—buyers want to feel fabrics in their own hands and see colors with their own eyes. But we also believe that the future of fashion wholesale is a synergy of physical and digital,” said Nancy Walsh, President of Informa Fashion Markets in a statement. “Our first step in this direction is our partnership with NuORDER and the digital tradeshow we will debut this year, which we believe will help translate the experience of discovery and connection that is at the heart of our physical events to a new and exciting virtual environment.”

Between NuORDER’s extensive network of thousands of premium brands and 500,000 retailers and Informa Market’s global network, the two powerhouses will create the industry’s largest digital trade event. Brands benefit from NuORDER’s advanced digital capabilities, including custom digital catalogs, line sheets, in-platform ordering and the latest interactive 360 degree Virtual Showroom technology, to more accurately tell their brand story and virtually present new collections. Retail buyers will now be able to more easily discover, connect, and do business with new brand partners through category and price point search functionalities, access to curated content and relevant product recommendations, and in-platform order placement.

“Both NuORDER and Informa are market leaders and we are excited to power the largest global platform for fashion brands and buyers,” said Heath Wells, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of NuORDER. “Our partnership marks a defining moment in the industry solving real customer needs at a critical time. This is the beginning of a new era for fashion markets and the standard for discovery and commerce moving forward.”

