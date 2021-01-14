Isabella Burley Exits Dazed Amid Leadership Shake Up!

As Dazed turns 30 this year, transformation is coming! The British fashion title’s leadership has changed its guard just two weeks into the new year, with Ibrahim Kamara replacing Isabella Burley as editor in chief after her eight year-tenure.

Lynette Nylander has also been named as Dazed’s new executive editorial director. In addition to Burley, art director Jamie Reid and fashion director Emma Wyman are also departing the magazine.

Kamara comes from an extensive editorial background, as the former senior fashion editor at large at i-D. Just five years after graduating from Central Saint Martins, the stylist and editor has garnered an impressive resume—working with Italian, Parisian, and British editions of Vogue (plus Vogue Hommes), and brands like Burberry, Dior, Nike, and Stella McCartney. Last year, he styled one of Love’s viral March 2020 covers, plus Louis Vuitton’s Spring Summer 2021 menswear show, and editorials for titles like System, M, and Luncheon. (We’re dizzy just thinking about it!) Based on his previous work, Kamara’s new role at Dazed will no doubt usher in an era filled with plenty of diversity.

Nylander’s promotion to Dazed’s executive editorial director is also noteworthy. The title comes after Nylander, a freelance editor, writer, and creative consultant, co-created CR Fashion Book’s 17th issue last fall and directed numerous editorials for AnOther. Her previous experience at Industrie, i-D, and Teen Vogue (she was also Alexander Wang’s VP of content) means she is sure to pave a new way forward for the magazine’s upcoming digital and print output.

Burley hasn’t yet announced where she’s headed to next (or what caused the sudden leadership changes), but Dazed‘s upcoming Spring 2021 issue will be her last at the title. However, the former EIC was quick to congratulate Kamara and Nylander on their new leadership roles on Instagram. “I’m so excited to have been part of this magazine’s incredible legacy and so excited for this new era!” she proclaimed.

We’ll be watching for the latest updates from across the pond.

