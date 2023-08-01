What brought Palm Beach to Sag Harbor? St. John recently hosted a cocktail party at Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor to celebrate the upcoming “Endless Summer: Palm Beach Resort Wear” exhibition. Guests got a sneek peek at the exhibition, which is curated by Cameron Silver and opens on November 8th in the Palm Beaches.

The “Rosé in the Garden” event included one archive piece showing the heritage of St. John as well as a look from the Spring 2023 collection that exemplifies the modern resort style Palm Beach is famous for. Guests enjoyed rose from Out East and crab and caviar on black pepper chips, fresh veggie spring rolls, and chicken salad in endive cups.

Chicsters bringing their Palm Beach best to the East End included Bettina Anderson, Ivey Leidy, Devorah Ezagui, Shauna Faulisi, Jean Shafiroff, Sarah Wetenhall, Stacey Leuliette, Christina Caruso, Beril Gutierrez, Deidre Byrne, Collin Santini Adams, Shaquita Garcia, Freya Drohan, as well as Cameron Silver of Decades, Taylor Materio from the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, Marina Keiler from St. John, Chris Coffee of Sage & Madison, and Cori Lee Seaberg of Out East Rose.

St. John also donated 10% of proceeds from special initiatives last month including a private trunk show and a cocktail party in partnership with The Palm Beaches, The Scout Guide Hamptons, Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare, and Out East rosé. Visit HERE to learn more about the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

Photos: BFA

