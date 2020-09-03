Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2020 Campaign is More Than Just an Ad

Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2020 global campaign is inspired by an uplifting theme we all need right now: the spirit of moving forward together to shape a better future.

Not only does the campaign bring together some of our favorite influencers and models—such as Halima Aden, Carolyn Murphy, Soo Joo Park, and Jasmine Sanders—but it will also incorporate local and global initiatives honoring the theme.

For example, Together We Create, an activation to digitally co-create new shoppable pieces using leftover fabrics and reimagine styles from past seasons, and Together with Local Heroes in which a Tommy Repair Shop will offer in-store repair services for free on any garments, by partnering with local tailors and artists who have been most impacted by the pandemic (the latter is only available in some countries.)

The message of Moving Forward Together also builds on the label’s commitment to create fashion that “wastes nothing” and “welcomes all”. Earlier this week, Tommy Hilfiger shared its ambitious plans regarding sustainability and social inclusion, which it is aiming to pace towards by 2030.

In a release, the world-famous designer said, “When facing extraordinary social and economic challenges, standing together is our strongest way forward. Every challenge is an opportunity. It can take you one step closer to achieving your dream, reinvigorate your sense of wonder, and inspire creativity you never knew you had. Through Moving Forward Together, we’re on a journey to help reignite that creative spark and offer help where it’s needed most.”

The Fall 2020 campaign was shot at Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch by photographer Chris Bernabeo. It brings together an inclusive cast of Hilfiger favorites, including Alton Mason, Ralph Souffrant, Geron McKinley, Halima, Dilone, Carolyn Murphy, Michaela DePrince, and Precious Lee.

Tommy Hilfiger has also recently developed several philanthropic programs during the height of the pandemic. Tommy Hilfiger donated 10,000 white T-shirts to frontline healthcare workers and launched a co-creation initiative which invited the Tommy community to design a capsule collection with all proceeds going to global COVID relief efforts.

