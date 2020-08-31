Tommy Hilfiger Reveals Ambitious Action Plan Towards Sustainability

Tommy Hilfiger has shared plans for Make It Possible: its sustainability mission.

The fashion and lifestyle brand revealed all on a new digital platform, also named Make It Possible, detailing its commitments to issues surrounding climate change, waste, pollution, social sustainability, and more.

Tommy Hilfiger are working towards what they have defined as ‘Forward Fashion’ targets, including reducing negative impacts to zero, increasing positive impacts to 100%, and improving one million lives in its value chain.

Hilfiger’s strategy is supported by its parent company, PVH Corp, and its Forward Fashion strategy. The Make It Possible commitment is to create fashion that “Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All.” The company lists 24 targets centered around circularity and inclusivity, outlined across four categories. It hopes to achieve these by 2030.

In an accompanying release announcing the news, the brand said, “We know it’s a big ambition. We don’t know exactly how we’ll get there, but we’re determined to make progress. And we’ll share our progress – ups and downs – every step of the way.”

The brand added, “Today’s world faces major challenges, from climate change and natural resource scarcity to inequality and prejudice. We know that one brand can’t change all of this alone. But we know that with hard work and a positive outlook, we can create fashion that wastes nothing and welcomes all.”

The pillars of the action plan are outlined below.

Welcome All: We’re working to put inclusion at the heart of everything we do. Our goal is to be a brand that welcomes every TOMMY fan, and a workplace where everyone has the opportunity to maximize their potential.

Waste Nothing: We want the future of fashion to be fully circular, and operate with sensitivity to planetary boundaries. So we’re shaping a circular fashion brand – one which limits its carbon and water footprints, and where all the materials we use can be part of a sustainable loop.

Circle Around: Make products fully circular and part of a sustainable loop.

Welcome Everyone: Be a brand that works for every TOMMY fan — always inclusive, always accessible.

Made For Life: We are working to operate with sensitivity to planetary boundaries, including in the areas of climate change, land use, freshwater, and chemical pollution. From what we buy to where we sell.

Opportunity for All: We are striving to create equal access to opportunity and ensure there are no barriers to success at Tommy Hilfiger.

The plan can be accessed in its entirety here.

