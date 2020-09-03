Baby Joy for Model Jessica Hart!

Australian supermodel Jessica Hart is expecting her first child.

The Sydney-born catwalk regular took to Instagram to share the news, holding up a pregnancy test and stating: “I woke up like this.”

The post also served as an ad for First Response pregnancy… just like when fellow model Iskra Lawrence announced her baby news! Is this a new trend?

The 34-year-old has been in a relationship with NASCAR driver James Kirkham for eighteen months. The couple recently moved to L.A.—Hart had lived in NYC for about 15 years—where they bought and began renovating a home in the Hollywood Hills.

Within her post, Hart urged fans to donate to Every Mother Counts, the charity operated by Christy Turlington Burns.

“It makes me think deeply about all the other mothers-to-be out there [who are] struggling with access to doctors and healthcare at this time. I’d really love if everyone can JOIN ME in donating to @everymomcounts. Anything you can give really helps,” she said.

Congrats to the couple—and to the baby who gets her model genes!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.